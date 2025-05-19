Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Amazon axes jobs in Kindle department days after the Boox Go 7 series goes live

Meanwhile, Redditors question the Kindle's battery life (and more).

Several Kindle e-readers.
About a hundred people are right now looking for a new job, but they have something nice to put under the "last workplace" field: Amazon. The e-commerce giant has axed approximately 100 positions within its devices and services division.

This is the group responsible for developing products such as the Kindle, Echo smart speakers, the Alexa voice assistant, and Zoox self-driving technology.

The company confirmed the layoffs on Wednesday in response to a Reuters inquiry, which reports on the situation. While specific details about which sub-units were affected were not disclosed, a company spokesperson described the job reductions as a small portion of the overall team.

The spokesperson noted that the move was part of Amazon's routine efforts to review and adjust its operations, aiming to improve efficiency and better align with its product roadmap. That's what all big (and small) companies have been saying for years now.



It's notable that the Kindle team is losing people mere days after e-reader maker Boox, a direct rival to both Amazon and Kobo, has announced its new Boox Go 7 series. As PhoneArena readers know, the lineup consists of two new 7-inch e-readers: the Go 7 and the Go Color 7 (Gen 2). Both models run Android 13, giving users access to the Google Play Store, a feature that sets Boox apart from more closed platforms like Kindle and Kobo. This means users can install a wide range of reading apps and productivity tools.

Meanwhile, Kindle owners are taking their frustrations and questions to Reddit about their e-reader's battery life (and more). A user by the nickname of ecstathiq says that they've bought a Kindle Basic 2024 a few weeks ago, but usage on it has been low since then, because of finals and studying. Now that the finals are over, they've been using the Kindle more and more often. On a Sunday, they charged the Kindle to 100%, but on Monday, the very next day, the e-reader's battery was down to 40%.

As a Kindle aficionado myself, I can say that this isn't normal, even if the Wi-Fi connection is left turned on. My Kindle is good to go without a charger for weeks, so there's definitely something fishy going on here.

Other Redditors complain about various issues they're experiencing, like new books not getting their covers loaded, different kinds of error messages and even losing highlights.

Maybe now that the Kindle department is losing people is the best moment for Boox to shine even harder!
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
