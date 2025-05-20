Grab the original Pixel Fold with a huge $1000 discount now

Pixel Fold





Pixel Fold 256GB: Save $1049 on Amazon! The Pixel Fold with 256GB of storage is discounted by a whopping $1049 on Amazon, bringing it down to a new all-time low price. Boasting a powerful Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the phone delivers fast performance. Additionally, you can easily use it with one hand without even unfolding it, thanks to its 5.8-inch OLED front display.



Granted, the first Google foldable is a bit old now, but it's the most affordable gateway to the world of folding phones and also comes with some unique features even the successor doesn't have.



The original Pixel Fold did a lot of things right when it first launched. We praised it for the unique aspect ratio and usable cover screen, the overall design, and the beautiful and clean interface.



"The Pixel Fold makes my life easier because it doesn't force me to open it for every single notification, and I also appreciate the thinner design and the camera experience," wrote Vic in our Pixel Fold review





The Pixel 9 Pro Fold (256GB) is now $300 off on Amazon. With top-tier performance and a stunning 8-inch inner display, this foldable powerhouse is a bargain you don't want to miss.



If you want to hop on the foldable train and also own a piece of foldable Google history, pull the trigger on the offer while it's still on. You can also check out our best foldable phones pick to see what's what and even get the successor if that's your cup of tea. Unsurprisingly, the discount on the latest model isn't that amazing, but it's still substantial.

The age of the foldable smartphone is nigh! These once futuristic phones are getting more and more affordable, and now's the best time to get on the bandwagon, especially if you're a Pixel fan.Because the originalis hugely discounted on Amazon for a limited time. You can get one with 58% off the regular price, which is more than $1000 in savings.