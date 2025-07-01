Early Fire Max 11 Prime Day deal returns Amazon's best tablet to its lowest price after six months





That's without a doubt Amazon's greatest in-house iPad alternative, mind you, and if you're a Prime member, you can slash a whopping 90 bucks off its regular starting price of $229.99. The exact same discount applies to both 64 and 128GB storage variants sans lockscreen ads, which are normally available for $244.99 and $279.99 respectively.

That means that you need to settle for so-called "sponsored screensavers" and only 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room if you want to keep your summer spending to a minimum. And yes, the Prime membership requirement applies across the board, which makes this an early Prime Day promotion likely to remain live through the end of Amazon's big sales event next Friday, July 11





At its newly reduced prices, the largest member of the Fire tablet family delivers exceptional value, shining not just in the display size department, but also as far as screen quality, battery life, and even camera performance are concerned. The octa-core processor under the Fire Max 11's hood is pretty decent as well (at least for the sub-$150 segment), and compared to its brothers, sisters, and forerunners, this is also quite thin and elegant.





Released more than two years ago and somewhat inexplicably left without a sequel since then, the Amazon Fire Max 11 has been sold at a $90 discount before. That's actually happened several times in the last 12 months alone, but the last time was all the way back in December 2024. So, yeah, you're looking at a Black Friday-grade deal here that hasn't been available since Christmas. How could you possibly waste such an amazingly rare money-saving opportunity?

