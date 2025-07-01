Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

Early Fire Max 11 Prime Day deal returns Amazon's best tablet to its lowest price after six months

You don't need to wait until next week to get the Fire Max 11 at an unbeatable price, but you do have to be an Amazon Prime member to qualify for this killer new deal.

Amazon Fire Max 11
Does Amazon make the best Android tablets in the world right now? Probably not. But if you're willing to overlook the lack of Google Play support, it's hard to argue with the amazing overall value proposition of the e-commerce giant's Fire Max 11 ahead of next week's Prime Day 2025 extravaganza.

That's without a doubt Amazon's greatest in-house iPad alternative, mind you, and if you're a Prime member, you can slash a whopping 90 bucks off its regular starting price of $229.99. The exact same discount applies to both 64 and 128GB storage variants sans lockscreen ads, which are normally available for $244.99 and $279.99 respectively.

Amazon Fire Max 11

$90 off (39%)
64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, With Lockscreen Ads, Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire Max 11

$90 off (37%)
64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, Without Lockscreen Ads, Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire Max 11

$90 off (32%)
128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, Without Lockscreen Ads, Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

That means that you need to settle for so-called "sponsored screensavers" and only 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room if you want to keep your summer spending to a minimum. And yes, the Prime membership requirement applies across the board, which makes this an early Prime Day promotion likely to remain live through the end of Amazon's big sales event next Friday, July 11.

Now, you have to understand that the Fire Max 11 is by no means a true rival for any of Apple's best iPads available today. But that's why the Android-based 11-incher is so much cheaper than the 2025-released "regular" iPad and even 2022's 10th Generation iPad with a 10.9-inch screen and A14 Bionic power.

At its newly reduced prices, the largest member of the Fire tablet family delivers exceptional value, shining not just in the display size department, but also as far as screen quality, battery life, and even camera performance are concerned. The octa-core processor under the Fire Max 11's hood is pretty decent as well (at least for the sub-$150 segment), and compared to its brothers, sisters, and forerunners, this is also quite thin and elegant.

Released more than two years ago and somewhat inexplicably left without a sequel since then, the Amazon Fire Max 11 has been sold at a $90 discount before. That's actually happened several times in the last 12 months alone, but the last time was all the way back in December 2024. So, yeah, you're looking at a Black Friday-grade deal here that hasn't been available since Christmas. How could you possibly waste such an amazingly rare money-saving opportunity?

