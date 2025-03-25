Amazon puts a warning on the Snapdragon X-powered Surface Laptop 7 – but why
Last year, Qualcomm and Microsoft made a big push into the Windows-on-Arm ecosystem. Surface laptops, equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite processors built on Arm architecture, were among the first Copilot+ PCs and earned praise for their speed and battery life. But it looks like not everyone is thrilled with the Snapdragon-powered laptop.
A recent report revealed that Amazon is now marking the Surface Laptop 7 as a frequently returned item, warning potential buyers to check reviews and do their research before making a purchase.
This alert, which appears in yellow below the product description, suggests the laptop is being sent back more often than usual. However, Amazon doesn’t specify why customers are returning it and returns can happen for all kinds of reasons – hardware issues, software compatibility problems or simply buyer’s remorse – so it is unclear what exactly is driving the trend.
You can see the warning label just under the product description. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
Still, despite mostly positive reviews, a closer look at lower ratings points to a key issue: compatibility. The real problem seems to be with external devices like printers and scanners, which often fail to connect properly to the Snapdragon-powered system.
Others noted that the way USB-C interacts with the Snapdragon X Elite processor may be restricting what accessories can be used with the laptop. And while some users were initially worried about software support, many found alternative apps in the Microsoft Store.
Windows on Arm is a big shift in the PC world, aiming to blend the traditional Windows experience with the power efficiency of Arm-based processors. The latter have long been a staple in smartphones and bringing them to PCs means perks like longer battery life, always-on connectivity and improved portability.
That said, while Microsoft has improved app emulation a lot, some programs – especially those with complex setups or heavy performance needs – still don’t run as smoothly as they do on traditional x86 machines.
For many users, switching to a Snapdragon X-powered PC won’t be a big deal, but others might have to find alternative apps to replace ones that don’t work as well. And if you rely on highly specialized software, sticking with an x86 Windows PC might be the smarter choice.
Still, to be fair, Microsoft and Qualcomm have been working closely with developers to expand native app support for Windows on Arm, so things are definitely moving in the right direction.
