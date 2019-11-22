Amazon starts Black Friday 'countdown' with irresistible deals on Fire tablets





The e-commerce giant teased a couple of these all-time high discounts just a few days ago , promising they would come into effect on November 22. That's today, so unsurprisingly, the entire Fire slate family is available at pretty much unbeatable prices already, with or without an Amazon Prime membership.



Naturally, the Naturally, the recently refreshed Fire 7 is the most affordable model on offer today, costing 20 bucks less than usual, which equates to a whopping 40 percent markdown. The same $20 discount applies to the 7-incher's 32GB storage variant, shaving however only 29 percent off its list price.



As the name suggests, the Fire HD 8 is not just larger but also equipped with a higher-res screen than the Fire 7, as well as improved sound technology and a little extra RAM. This thing has As the name suggests, the Fire HD 8 is not just larger but also equipped with a higher-res screen than the Fire 7, as well as improved sound technology and a little extra RAM. This thing has last been upgraded in 2018 , and if you hurry, you can get it at a solid $30 price cut in both 16 and 32 gig configurations.



The The Fire HD 10 , meanwhile, is barely a month old, nonetheless scoring the most significant discount of Amazon's three "regular" current-generation tablets. We're talking $50 off already with your choice of 32 or 64 gigs of internal storage space, as well as octa-core processing power, a USB Type-C port, and a full 1-year warranty (compared to only 90 days for the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8).





But wait, there's more. More tablets at irresistible prices to suit the needs of your entire family. Amazon's Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 10 are all on sale in their children-oriented editions as well at substantial discounts of up to $50. Namely, you can get both the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 Kids Editions for 50 bucks less than usual, while the Fire 7 Kids Edition is marked down by a cool $40 of its own.