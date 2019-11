Moto G6 is crazy cheap at Amazon, B&H

The Moto G6 was one of last year's mid-range handsets offered by Motorola. And with the 2019 holiday shopping season about to kick into high gear, both Amazon and B&H Photo (via Android Police ) have different configurations of the handset on sale.





Let's take a look at the specs first. The Moto G6 is equipped with a 5.7-inch LCD display carrying a 1080 x 2160 resolution (FHD+) and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 450 chipset with 3GB of memory and 32GB of storage or 4GB of memory with 64GB of storage. On the back, there is a 12MP camera and a 5MP depth sensor while an 8MP selfie snapper can be found in the front. Keeping the lights on is a 3000mAh battery and Android 9 is pre-installed.





This is the unlocked version of the phone which is compatible with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. It is nano-coated for protection from spills and light rain.









The Moto G6 deals can be found right here: