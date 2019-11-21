Motorola Android Deals

Moto G6 is crazy cheap at Amazon, B&H

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 21, 2019, 7:52 PM
The Moto G6 was one of last year's mid-range handsets offered by Motorola. And with the 2019 holiday shopping season about to kick into high gear, both Amazon and B&H Photo (via Android Police) have different configurations of the handset on sale.

Let's take a look at the specs first. The Moto G6 is equipped with a 5.7-inch LCD display carrying a 1080 x 2160 resolution (FHD+) and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 450 chipset with 3GB of memory and 32GB of storage or 4GB of memory with 64GB of storage. On the back, there is a 12MP camera and a 5MP depth sensor while an 8MP selfie snapper can be found in the front. Keeping the lights on is a 3000mAh battery and Android 9 is pre-installed.

This is the unlocked version of the phone which is compatible with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. It is nano-coated for protection from spills and light rain.

The Moto G6 deals can be found right here:

ModelPriceDiscountRetailer
Moto G6, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Black
$119.99-$130 or 52%
Amazon, B&H
Moto G6, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black
$159.99-$160 or 50%
Amazon
Moto G6, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Deep Indigo
$119.99-$130 or 52%
Amazon, B&H
Moto G6, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Oyster Blush
$119.99-$130 or 52%
Amazon

$189.00 Motorola Moto G6 on Amazon

Related phones

Moto G6
Motorola Moto G6 OS: Android 9.0 Pie, 8.0 Oreo View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

7.4
 Based on 5 Reviews
  • Display 5.7" 1080 x 2160 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, Octa-core, 1800 MHz
  • Storage 32 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh

