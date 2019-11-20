Accessories iOS Android Deals

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 20, 2019, 3:36 AM
Amazon has several dozen popular smartphone accessories from three top brands on sale today
Just 24 hours after Anker captured the spotlight with an extensive sale on popular mobile phone chargers and cables, three other leading accessories brands are sharing the attention of bargain hunters for one day only with an even richer selection of always useful products massively discounted on Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

Although the e-commerce giant bills the markdowns as capping off at 35 percent, many accessories seem to be going for more than 40 percent off their list prices and there are even a few reduced by more than half of what they normally cost. The Apple-sanctioned and iPhone-optimized Belkin Boost Up wireless charging pad capable of delivering juice at up to 7.5W speeds, for instance, is 52 percent cheaper than usual, and the same discount applies to a 6,000mAh Mophie Powerstation Plus external battery with built-in micro USB and Lightning connectors.

Belkin and Mophie are joined by iOttie today to sell a grand total of 33 (!!!) accessories for smartphones, tablets, and even laptops at essentially unbeatable prices, with the latter brand's ultra-affordable car mount holder solutions for your vehicle's air vent, CD slot, and dashboard standing out as particularly good deals after 48 percent cuts. Keep in mind that these are universal handset holding accessories working with both Androids and iPhones to eliminate (or at least minimize) distractions while driving.

Speaking of universal products, you can buy several other wireless charging solutions compatible with Android and iOS handsets at excellent prices apart from the aforementioned Belkin Boost Up pad. Oddly enough, there's only one stand from iOttie on sale at 35 percent off with fast charging capabilities, while all other options are wireless charging pads from Belkin, Mophie, and iOttie available at discounts ranging from 35 to 45 percent.

As far as power banks go, you can get much larger variants than the aforementioned 6,000mAh Mophie Powerstation Plus, reaching a capacity as high as 26,000mAh to juice up your phone or tablet over and over and over again without needing to be recharged itself. Of course, most people will find a 10,000mAh option more than capable of meeting their day-to-day needs while keeping things compact and affordable. 

Last but not least, Amazon is also discounting a bunch of premium Belkin cables by up to 47 percent, all of which can connect your Lightning-equipped iPhone to USB-A chargers or computers.

