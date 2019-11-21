Save nearly 60% on Apple's Beats Solo3 wireless headphones at Amazon
Amazon is running a promotion on Apple's Beats Solo3 wireless headphones, which usually sell for $300. For a limited time, you can grab a pair and save nearly 60%, but make sure that you choose the Gloss Back color for the biggest discount. The Satin Gold version is on sale as well, but you'll only save 50% ($150) if you buy them, so it's all about choosing the right color.
The Beats Solo3 headphones work with both Android and iOS phones and promise to offer up to 40 hours of battery life. They feature Siri support and lets you take calls, control music and activate Apple's digital assistant with the multifunction on-ear controls.
Also, thanks to the Fast Fuel technology, a quick 5-minute charge will provide 3 hours of playback when you most need it. Beats Solo3 don't include any noise-canceling technology, but at this price, they're probably a steal.
