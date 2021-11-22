Notification Center

Amazon captures the early Black Friday spotlight with incredible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon captures the early Black Friday spotlight with incredible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal
While the quality/price ratio and mainstream appeal of the recently discounted Galaxy Z Flip 3 may seem pretty much unbeatable, there's obviously a reason why Samsung's other 2021 foldable device comes with a premium, and it's perfectly illustrated in our glowing Galaxy Z Fold 3 review.

No, the 7.6-inch colossus (with a 6.2-inch cover display) is not flawless, but Amazon's hot new Black Friday deal makes the Snapdragon 888 powerhouse (far) more attractive than ever before, and if you can afford it, arguably more enticing than the aforementioned Z Flip 3 5G as well.

In case you're wondering, the e-commerce giant eclipses Samsung's own US e-store, and at least for the time being, Best Buy and all other major third-party retailers too by slashing a whopping $300 off the list price of an unlocked Z Fold 3 5G unit and throwing in a free pair of AirPods Pro-rivaling Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung's latest noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are worth $150 by themselves, mind you, helping this crush all other Galaxy Z Fold 3 discounts offered in the past with absolutely no strings attached.

Keep in mind that this impressive phone/tablet... contraption barely saw daylight three months ago, and for a while, shipping times didn't look great, ranging from a couple of weeks to a couple of months. Incredibly enough, all four unlocked 5G-capable models on sale early this Black Friday are set to keep buyers waiting far less than that for their deliveries, at least as we write this piece.

We're talking three 256GB storage variants (available in black, silver, and green hues) and a single 512 gig color (black), all of which come packing a generous 12GB RAM, as well as a sizable 4,400mAh battery with fast wired and fast wireless charging capabilities, a grand total of five cameras (including a screen-embedded 4MP selfie unit), and oh, let's not forget stylus support (although the actual S Pen is not bundled in as standard).

By the way, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G can be purchased alongside a handy S Pen case as well, but you'll obviously have to cough up a little more dough right now. Specifically, 64 bucks more than what Amazon charges for the foldable device (with your choice of 256 or 512 gigs of storage space) and Galaxy Buds 2.

