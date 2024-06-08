Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C now offer amazing sound and ANC for less on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C now offer amazing sound and ANC for less on Amazon
One of the truths in life is that music gives you wings. For instance, a blood-pumping song with a strong bass can help you beat your bench press record. Or listening to the songs in your favorite playlist can help you concentrate on your work and increase your performance.

So, given how important music is, you definitely want to enjoy your favorite tunes in the best possible way with a pair of top-notch earbuds. And while Galaxy users can currently snag a Samsung's flagship Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for 40% off their price, Apple users can go for Apple's top-of-the-line AirPods Pro 2, which are on sale at a sweet $60 discount on Amazon ahead of Father's Day 2024. The price cut slashes a whole 24% off the earbuds' usual price and lets you snag a pair with USB-C for less than $190.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 UCB-C: Save $60 on Amazon!

Grab the top-tier Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with USB-C on Amazon and enjoy a sweet $60 discount. With exceptional sound quality, top-tier ANC, and impressive battery life, these earbuds offer unbeatable value. They also support Apple's Spatial Audio, which enhances your listening experience even further. Act fast and snag a pair for less now while the offer lasts!
$60 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon


Sadly, the current discount is slightly short of the $69 (28%) markdown the earbuds enjoyed around the end of April. Nevertheless, every single penny saved on Apple's top-tier AirPods Pro 2 is welcomed, and every opportunity to snag these bad boys for less is unmissable. After all, we are talking about Apple's top-of-the-line earphones, which put quite a lot on the table, despite being released in 2022.

As proper premium earphones, the AirPods Pro 2 deliver incredible sound, which you can fine-tune via the EQ functionality in the Apple Music app. Furthermore, they support Apple's Spatial Audio feature, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional and more immersive.

Of course, the earbuds also pack top-tier ANC that can mute the world and allow you to enjoy Taylor Swift's angelic voice without pesky distractions. And you'll be able to blast your songs for hours nonstop, as the earbuds deliver up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge without Spatial Audio and up to 5.5 hours with it turned on. When you add the case, you'll look at up to 30 hours of total listening time.

Recommended Stories
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 easily rank among the best earbuds on the market with their amazing sound capabilities, top-tier ANC, and great battery life. So, don't overthink it! Act fast and snag a pair for less through this deal and enjoy your songs in incredible quality today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Apple AirPods - Deals History
13 stories
08 Jun, 2024
The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C now offer amazing sound and ANC for less on Amazon
09 May, 2024
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
08 May, 2024
Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2 are still here, and at their lowest price ever, still pretty amazing
30 Apr, 2024
This new Amazon and Best Buy deal on Apple's 'modern' AirPods Pro 2 is as good as it gets
18 Apr, 2024
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are discounted on Amazon, offering Spatial Audio and top-tier ANC for less
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier

Latest News

Samsung and Google are BFFs but Galaxy S23 FE is the only Pixel 8a killer right now!
Samsung and Google are BFFs but Galaxy S23 FE is the only Pixel 8a killer right now!
Apple patent application revives rumors of iPhone successor
Apple patent application revives rumors of iPhone successor
iPhone 16 battery leak shows Apple won't take the risk it did with iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 16 battery leak shows Apple won't take the risk it did with iPhone 15 Pro
New Apple Watch ad features the double tap gesture, an iPhone 15 Pro, and a huge fish
New Apple Watch ad features the double tap gesture, an iPhone 15 Pro, and a huge fish
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and rest of the gang show up in mosaic-like pictures before Unpacked
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and rest of the gang show up in mosaic-like pictures before Unpacked
Samsung Galaxy devices can now use the Magic Editor via the Google Photos app
Samsung Galaxy devices can now use the Magic Editor via the Google Photos app
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless