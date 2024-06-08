The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C now offer amazing sound and ANC for less on Amazon
One of the truths in life is that music gives you wings. For instance, a blood-pumping song with a strong bass can help you beat your bench press record. Or listening to the songs in your favorite playlist can help you concentrate on your work and increase your performance.
So, given how important music is, you definitely want to enjoy your favorite tunes in the best possible way with a pair of top-notch earbuds. And while Galaxy users can currently snag a Samsung's flagship Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for 40% off their price, Apple users can go for Apple's top-of-the-line AirPods Pro 2, which are on sale at a sweet $60 discount on Amazon ahead of Father's Day 2024. The price cut slashes a whole 24% off the earbuds' usual price and lets you snag a pair with USB-C for less than $190.
Sadly, the current discount is slightly short of the $69 (28%) markdown the earbuds enjoyed around the end of April. Nevertheless, every single penny saved on Apple's top-tier AirPods Pro 2 is welcomed, and every opportunity to snag these bad boys for less is unmissable. After all, we are talking about Apple's top-of-the-line earphones, which put quite a lot on the table, despite being released in 2022.
Of course, the earbuds also pack top-tier ANC that can mute the world and allow you to enjoy Taylor Swift's angelic voice without pesky distractions. And you'll be able to blast your songs for hours nonstop, as the earbuds deliver up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge without Spatial Audio and up to 5.5 hours with it turned on. When you add the case, you'll look at up to 30 hours of total listening time.
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 easily rank among the best earbuds on the market with their amazing sound capabilities, top-tier ANC, and great battery life. So, don't overthink it! Act fast and snag a pair for less through this deal and enjoy your songs in incredible quality today!
As proper premium earphones, the AirPods Pro 2 deliver incredible sound, which you can fine-tune via the EQ functionality in the Apple Music app. Furthermore, they support Apple's Spatial Audio feature, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional and more immersive.
