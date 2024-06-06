The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro steal hearts after a juicy discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What’s the best place to get your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for less than $140? It’s Amazon, of course! If you recall, Woot threw an incredibly good deal on one of the best wireless earbuds, but this one is now over and gone. Fortunately, the largest e-commerce store picked up on the trend, launching a surprisingly exceptional deal on the pair in its own right. So, for what will most likely be a limited time, you can save 40% on these puppies!
While not the best price overall, this jaw-dropping discount still lands the Samsung puppies at some of their lowest prices at Amazon. Given their great sound quality and just as good ANC technology, these are easily some of the best value-for-money earbuds you can now get!
The AirPods Pro 2 competitors give you the whole shebang! Firstly, they are particularly effective at muting low and mid-frequency noises with ANC. You can even expect some high-pitched sounds to get muffled when these are inside your ears! Naturally, you have Ambient Sound mode for whenever you want to stay aware of the world around you.
Most users nowadays also use their earbuds for phone calls. If you’re among them, you should know the Samsung earbuds are great on that front as well. You might expect slight distortions in particularly windy environments, but they’re overall very good for their current asking price. Rounding out the package is a decent battery life of up to 18 hours of listening time with ANC and the charging case.
Here are our two cents: at their current price, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are undoubtedly among the best wireless earbuds you can invest in. With fantastic noise cancellation with Ambient Sound, satisfactory audio, and solid performance during voice during phone calls, they should meet almost all of your needs. What more could you ask for?
ANC aside, the sound quality here is no joke. The Buds 2 Pro give you great bass without making it as aggressive as the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. They also offer immersive audio that doesn’t leave mid and high-frequencies out of the equation.
