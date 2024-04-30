This new Amazon and Best Buy deal on Apple's 'modern' AirPods Pro 2 is as good as it gets
Will Apple release an all-new version of its hugely popular AirPods Pro this year? Probably not. That's because the company's first (and so far only) noise-cancelling earbuds are younger than the "regular" AirPods 3, having seen daylight in the fall of 2022. A minor refresh with a USB-C charging case then came out in September 2023, surprisingly quickly scoring similar discounts as the older Lightning-only edition.
Perhaps even more surprisingly, the "new" AirPods Pro 2 dropped to a lower price a little over a month ago than during Amazon's extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities of November 2023. Of course, that totally unprecedented Amazon and Best Buy deal didn't last long, but luckily for bargain hunters who missed the first opportunity to save $70, the irresistible promotion has since returned at both retailers.
You probably don't have a lot of time to slash 28 percent off the $249 price of some of the greatest wireless earbuds in the world now either, as Best Buy even lists a firm and not-very-distant expiration date of May 1 (yes, tomorrow) for its revived special offer.
Depending on how many of you will consider these puppies the ideal Mother's Day gift this year, Amazon and Best Buy could naturally run out of inventory well before the end of today, so yeah, it might be a good idea to hurry and place your order while you can.
Deemed incredibly close to perfection when we rigorously reviewed them back in 2022 with a Lightning charging case included, the second-gen AirPods Pro are now... even closer to that impossible mark with their added support for "modern" USB-C technology. The Spatial Audio capabilities are of course as impressive as always, the active noise cancellation remains pretty much impossible to beat, and the battery life is... not bad.
While some of the best budget earbuds out there may seem like they deliver most of the same premium features and technologies as these bad boys at a fraction of the price, you'll just have to trust us (and millions of happy users around the world) when we tell you that the AirPods Pro 2 are an entirely different kettle of fish.
