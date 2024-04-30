Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

This new Amazon and Best Buy deal on Apple's 'modern' AirPods Pro 2 is as good as it gets

By
0comments
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This new Amazon and Best Buy deal on Apple's 'modern' AirPods Pro 2 is as good as it gets
Will Apple release an all-new version of its hugely popular AirPods Pro this year? Probably not. That's because the company's first (and so far only) noise-cancelling earbuds are younger than the "regular" AirPods 3, having seen daylight in the fall of 2022. A minor refresh with a USB-C charging case then came out in September 2023, surprisingly quickly scoring similar discounts as the older Lightning-only edition.

Perhaps even more surprisingly, the "new" AirPods Pro 2 dropped to a lower price a little over a month ago than during Amazon's extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities of November 2023. Of course, that totally unprecedented Amazon and Best Buy deal didn't last long, but luckily for bargain hunters who missed the first opportunity to save $70, the irresistible promotion has since returned at both retailers.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White
$69 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White
$70 off (28%)
$179 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

You probably don't have a lot of time to slash 28 percent off the $249 price of some of the greatest wireless earbuds in the world now either, as Best Buy even lists a firm and not-very-distant expiration date of May 1 (yes, tomorrow) for its revived special offer.

Depending on how many of you will consider these puppies the ideal Mother's Day gift this year, Amazon and Best Buy could naturally run out of inventory well before the end of today, so yeah, it might be a good idea to hurry and place your order while you can.

Deemed incredibly close to perfection when we rigorously reviewed them back in 2022 with a Lightning charging case included, the second-gen AirPods Pro are now... even closer to that impossible mark with their added support for "modern" USB-C technology. The Spatial Audio capabilities are of course as impressive as always, the active noise cancellation remains pretty much impossible to beat, and the battery life is... not bad.

Recommended Stories
While some of the best budget earbuds out there may seem like they deliver most of the same premium features and technologies as these bad boys at a fraction of the price, you'll just have to trust us (and millions of happy users around the world) when we tell you that the AirPods Pro 2 are an entirely different kettle of fish.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Apple AirPods - Deals History
10 stories
30 Apr, 2024
This new Amazon and Best Buy deal on Apple's 'modern' AirPods Pro 2 is as good as it gets
18 Apr, 2024
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are discounted on Amazon, offering Spatial Audio and top-tier ANC for less
02 Apr, 2024
Amazon knocks Apple's second-gen AirPods back down to a killer price
21 Mar, 2024
Apple's 2023 AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C are now more affordable than ever before
16 Mar, 2024
You can still snatch Apple's sleek AirPods Max at a sweet discount on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless