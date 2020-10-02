Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Twitter to change its automated image cropping feature

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Oct 02, 2020, 5:20 AM
Twitter to change its automated image cropping feature
Twitter first introduced the image cropping feature back in 2018, saying it was meant to highlight “salient” areas of the image by using neural network algorithms to predict where someone is likely to look. As it turns out, this feature can dish out "interesting" results - many users pointed out that the AI cropping tends to pick lighter-skinned people, regardless of the original framing. The scandal gained momentum and users conducted many new "experiments", testing the algorithms with images of a wide variety, including cartoon characters and animals.

Twitter acknowledged the issue in a new blog post, saying that: "While our analyses to date haven’t shown racial or gender bias, we recognize that the way we automatically crop photos means there is a potential for harm. We should’ve done a better job of anticipating this possibility when we were first designing and building this product." The company is working on a fix that will bring the “what you see is what you get” principles of design, meaning quite simply: the photo you see in the Tweet composer is what it will look like in the Tweet.

There's no information on when these new changes will arrive but Twitter is committed to give people more choices for image cropping and previewing in order to reduce the risk of harm.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) review, the price champion
OnePlus Nord Long-term Review: Even better than you thought
Retailer data hints at the impending arrival of five iPhone 12 models
Google Pixel 5 is official: the Android phone for the masses

Android users must delete these apps now or face getting billed for services not ordered
The OnePlus 8T 5G will turn it up to 11 with a world first
Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale at a 100 percent discount, no trade-in needed
The release dates of Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) may have been etched in stone
HTC's foldable smartphone is awkward rather than exciting
OnePlus 8T Geekbench appearance suggests it's not a true H2 flagship

