Walmart has a legitimately drool-worthy deal on Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Remember that moment in January when you thought you were going to make healthier choices this year? Well, if you are anything like me, you must be wondering how it's almost April already. Life goes by fast when you spend most of your day in your bedroom with a nice snack stash and a constant supply of caffeine. If you want to squeeze in a bit of exercise, you might consider getting a smartwatch like the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro , which is on sale.





Full disclaimer: the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is built for those who are into adventures and extreme sports. But that doesn't make it any less ideal for those who treat exercise as an afterthought. Besides, by getting an outdoor activities-focused watch, you may talk yourself into slowly transitioning into a more active lifestyle. No pressure though.





Black Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm 1.4-inch Sapphire Crystal Super AMOLED screen | Titanium case | Exynos W920 | 590mAh battery | Wear OS | BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) | Temperature Sensor | 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H | GPX $164 off (37%) $285 $449 Buy at Walmart





The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a gorgeous 1.4-inch Sapphire crystal screen and its 45mm case is made of titanium. These rugged materials, along with certifications that make it safe to use the watch in extreme environments, make the Watch 5 Pro a perfect companion for adventures. It will also give peace of mind to clumsy users like me as water and dirt won't harm the watch.





The real reason you buy a watch is its fitness features and the Watch 5 Pro over delivers in the area. The watch can track your blood oxygen saturation, take electrocardiograms (ECG), calculate your body composition, and monitor sleep and stress levels.





It can track a range of activities, including walking, running, and swimming. You also get adventure-specific features such as track back, route workout, and turn-by-turn directions.





The Watch 5 Pro lasts more than three days on a single charge - a lot more than non-rugged top smartwatches . You can also download your favorite apps like Amazon Alexa, Spotify, and Strava on it.





The Watch 5 Pro retails for $449 but you can only get it for $285 and save $164 through Walmart's deal. Go for it if you need a small device that's an extension of your smartphone and will help you achieve your health goals.