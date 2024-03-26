Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Walmart has a legitimately drool-worthy deal on Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

By
Samsung Android Deals Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Walmart has a legitimately drool-worthy deal on Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Remember that moment in January when you thought you were going to make healthier choices this year? Well, if you are anything like me, you must be wondering how it's almost April already. Life goes by fast when you spend most of your day in your bedroom with a nice snack stash and a constant supply of caffeine. If you want to squeeze in a bit of exercise, you might consider getting a smartwatch like the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which is on sale.

Full disclaimer: the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is built for those who are into adventures and extreme sports. But that doesn't make it any less ideal for those who treat exercise as an afterthought. Besides, by getting an outdoor activities-focused watch, you may talk yourself into slowly transitioning into a more active lifestyle. No pressure though.

Black Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm

1.4-inch Sapphire Crystal Super AMOLED screen | Titanium case | Exynos W920 | 590mAh battery | Wear OS | BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) | Temperature Sensor | 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H | GPX
$164 off (37%)
$285
$449
Buy at Walmart

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a gorgeous 1.4-inch Sapphire crystal screen and its 45mm case is made of titanium. These rugged materials, along with certifications that make it safe to use the watch in extreme environments, make the Watch 5 Pro a perfect companion for adventures. It will also give peace of mind to clumsy users like me as water and dirt won't harm the watch.

The real reason you buy a watch is its fitness features and the Watch 5 Pro over delivers in the area. The watch can track your blood oxygen saturation, take electrocardiograms (ECG), calculate your body composition, and monitor sleep and stress levels. 

It can track a range of activities, including walking, running, and swimming. You also get adventure-specific features such as track back, route workout, and turn-by-turn directions.

The Watch 5 Pro lasts more than three days on a single charge - a lot more than non-rugged top smartwatches. You can also download your favorite apps like Amazon Alexa, Spotify, and Strava on it.

The Watch 5 Pro retails for $449 but you can only get it for $285 and save $164 through Walmart's deal. Go for it if you need a small device that's an extension of your smartphone and will help you achieve your health goals.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about

Latest News

Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless