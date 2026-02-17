Total Wireless raises the bar: Get Unlimited wireless $20/mo for 5 years for one line

Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

This story is sponsored by Total Wireless. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

You can often get a good price with a Total Wireless plan, but their bring-your-own-device offer takes the cake. Currently, if you bring your own device and sign up for Total Base 5G Unlimited, you will get it for $20 per month.

Combine that with Total Wireless’ 5-year price guarantee


Total Wireless has a running 5-year price guarantee standard for new customers. If you bring your own device, you are guaranteed to pay the same price that you signed up for over the next 60 months.

This means that if you take advantage of this offer now, you will have Unlimited wireless for $20/mo for the next five years (exclusive of any transactional or one-time charges and any equipment charges).

Sign up today and get $20/mo Total Base 5G Unlimited for 5 years


Who is eligible to get this offer?


New customers who sign up for Total Base 5G Unlimited and bring their own phone. Device must be compatible with the Verizon network (CDMA-compatible). You can use the phone checker on Total Wireless’ website here.

Single line only, and after five consecutive years of uninterrupted service, offer becomes subject to cancellation at Total Wireless’ discretion.

What does the Total Base 5G Unlimited plan include?


  • No data limits. No contracts
  • Covered by the Verizon 5G network
  • Unlimited 5G data
  • 5 GB hotspot
  • Calling to 85+ countries, texting to 200+ countries, roaming in Canada & Mexico

*Data used while roaming internationally will be deducted from your plan's 10GB roaming allotment. Not for extended international use; service must be activated on our US network before international use. For additional details on international services and additional terms, see totalwireless.com/international.

**Offer applies to new customers who activate on a BYO device. Available online and in Total Wireless stores. BYO requires a compatible, unlocked device and SIM. Check compatibility at totalwireless.com/activate/byop.landing.serviceprovider.


