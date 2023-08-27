Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
The iPhone 12 Pro and subsequent high-end iPhone models feature mid-frames that are made of stainless steel but numerous reports suggest that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra will transition to titanium. 

Despite being stronger and more durable than stainless steel, titanium is lighter. This should theoretically make Apple's next premium phones lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, which despite being among the best phones around are often criticized for being bulky.

The 6.7 inches iPhone 14 Pro Max weighs 240 grams, whereas the same-size iPhone 14 Plus clocks in at 203 grams. That's because the iPhone 14 Plus chassis is made of aluminum, which is lighter than stainless steel.

Even though the use of titanium is not going to make the iPhone 15 Ultra/Pro Max as light as the iPhone 14 Plus as titanium is heavier than aluminum, it will still make it less heavy than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. But how pronounced will the difference be? Well, not that much, if estimates put forth by 9to5Mac prove accurate.

The outlet believes that the iPhone 15 Ultra will weigh 221 grams, meaning it should be around 8 percent lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro's weight is expected to go down from 206 grams to 191 grams, or by nearly 7 percent. 

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro weight

  • iPhone 14 Pro 206 grams
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max 240 grams
  • iPhone 15 Pro 191 grams
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max 221 grams

Admittedly, that doesn't sound like a drastic difference, but considering phones are something we use all the time, the difference will probably be noticeable. 

In addition to being lighter and stronger than steel, titanium is also more resistant to extreme temperatures and like aluminum, it can be anodized, so it opens up the possibility of Apple bringing the standard models' lively fun colors to the Pro lineup, though that doesn't seem to be on the cards at the moment as the phones will allegedly come in Titan gray, blue, silver, and space gray/black.

Titanium also has a matte texture so the iPhone 15 Pro will not pick up fingerprints like phones with a shiny finish.

The only downside is that titanium is more expensive than stainless steel and the use of the material is one of the chief reasons why the iPhone 15 Pro's price may increase by as much as $200.

