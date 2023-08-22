Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Are these are all the iPhone 15 colors we can expect in September?

Apple
1
These are all the iPhone 15 colors we can expect in September
Every time Apple is about to announce a new generation of iPhones the discussion about their colors becomes a hot topic. Things are no different with this year's iPhone 15 series, which we already know quite a lot about at this point, given how close we are to its expected announcement on September 12.

There have been previous rumors about the iPhone 15 colors we can expect to see, and now a leaker called Unknownz21 on X (aka Twitter) has given yet another list of the possible color variants for the base model (via MacRumors). Here they are:

  • - Pink / Rose Gold / Blush Gold
  • - Green
  • - Blue
  • - Yellow
  • - Orange (inconsistent mentions)
  • - Black / Midnight / Dark / Basalt

The leaker clarifies that these are the colors Apple has tested for the vanilla iPhone 15 during its various development stages. That should also apply to the iPhone 15 Plus though, as Apple tends to release its non-Pro phone duos in the same color options. In fact, that stands true for the Pro models too, albeit with less choice and usually more neutral hues.

Some of the colors the leaker has mentioned fit really well with the color-matching USB-C cables that made some headlines just yesterday. Among the USB-C cables, there were those that were painted black, yellow, pink, blue, and violet.

Obviously, the violet-colored USB-C cable does not match any of the options Unknownz21 has listed in his post, although it could be for the rumored Starlight model. There is also no green cable to match one of the variants that are part of the leaker's list. On top of it all, there is no word about the Product RED color that we expect the iPhone 15 to come in, just as previous generations have.

The USB-C cables should be a good starting point to lead us towards a more realistic idea for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus colors, meaning the colors we can expect are Black (Midnight), Yellow, Pink, Blue, and White (Starlight). Then, Green and Orange could be the two Apple is considering for spring, when the company releases a new color option for its latest generation of iPhones to boost sales.

