Alleged iPhone 15 Pro renders reveal 'Titan Gray' hue that will replace a fan favorite color

This year's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra will most likely have a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel construction and perhaps to highlight that change, Apple is going to introduce a new set of colors, including a fresh gray hue.





9to5Mac has learned that gray will replace gold, which has long been offered as a color option due to its popularity. It's possible that "Titan Gray" will be the marketing name for the hue. The outlet has also whipped up renders to give us a better idea of the shade, which it says will be darker than silver/white but lighter than space black/graphite.









iPhone 15 Pro would have Apart from that, the render doesn't reveal anything that wasn't already known and is in line with earlier rumors and dummy units and images which hinted that thewould have slimmer bezels that curve at the edges, rounded back panel, and a programable button instead of the mute switch.





9to5Mac also says that the Deep Purple option that was revealed with the also says that the Deep Purple option that was revealed with the iPhone 14 Pro last year will be replaced by a dark blue color.





The standard and the Plus models will reportedly come in black, blue, green, pink, and yellow finishes.





iPhone 15 series will reportedly be revealed on September 12 and Apple might officially announce the event date by the end of this month or in early September. The phones were previously expected to Theseries will reportedly be revealed on September 12 and Apple might officially announce the event date by the end of this month or in early September. The phones were previously expected to go on sale on September 22 but it now looks like the Ultra will either be limited in supply at first or will be delayed by a few weeks.