Apple may price the iPhone 15 Pro Max from $1299

iPhone 15 Pro





The company has some leeway with its fans when it comes to raising prices, as even its flagship models start from $1099, while direct competitors from Samsung or Oppo cost more. Granted, the Android flagships come equipped way better than even Apple's Pro Max line, but once Apple slaps a periscope zoom camera on the 15 Pro Max, it can charge as much as what Samsung wants for the Galaxy S23 Ultra that also has folded optical zoom lens.





Get Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with free 512GB upgrade! Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra starting at $449.99 with trade on Verizon or AT&T (512GB version). Plus, you get exclusive Red, Blue, and other colors only at Samsung! The unlocked model starts at $449.99 for 256GB with trade. You can also get the Ultra for US Cellular, and there the phone starts at $449.99 with trade, too. $930 off (67%) Trade-in $449 99 $1379 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets an Amazon discount Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB with a discount on Amazon. The same is applied to the Galaxy S23 Ultra in its 256GB storage variant. $100 off (8%) Buy at Amazon

iPhone 15 Pro Max price hike and sales number forecast





iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max prices would reflect on the sales numbers that Apple analysts have been predicting so far. The last forecast by market research firm iPhone 15 Pro Max this year, riding high on its periscope camera zoom for the first time on an iPhone, the expected thinner bezels and titanium frame, as well as the fast new Apple A17 chipset. On the other hand, higherandprices would reflect on the sales numbers that Apple analysts have been predicting so far. The last forecast by market research firm Omdia has Apple shipping 28.5 million units of thethis year, riding high on its periscope camera zoom for the first time on an iPhone, the expected thinner bezels and titanium frame, as well as the fast newchipset.





iPhone 15 Pro with 20.5 million units of predicted sales this year. That leaves the Next in line is thewith 20.5 million units of predicted sales this year. That leaves the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus , which are rumored to ship with older chipset and slow display refresh rate, to battle for the 26 million units left to a 75 million total of new 2023 iPhone series that Apple is forecast to move by the end of the year.





This would peg the sales share of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models as 65% of the total iPhone 15 series mix from the get-go. This unprecedented share of the iPhone 15 Pro line in the sales mix would have contributed greatly in terms of revenue and profits, if it wasn't for the predicted price hike that may now see Apple sell less iPhones than forecast.



