Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Buy a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save a staggering $450 with select models. Save additional $800 via trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save a staggering $450 with select models. Save additional $800 via trade-in!

The indescribably awesome iPhone 13 Pro Max is $729 off

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iPhone 13 Pro Max is back in vogue after a discount of $729
I get it. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is not Apple's latest phone. That distinction goes to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which starts at a prohibitive $1,200. If your budget is nearly half of that, you might want to go for the iPhone 13 Pro Max instead, which is substantially discounted for a limited time at Amazon-owned Woot.

Unless you live in China, you'll almost never find a deal on a brand-new unlocked iPhone. To save money, you can always go for a non-Pro model but that might not be the brightest of ideas.

Like-new iPhone 13 Pro Max Alpine Green 512GB

6.7-inch 120Hz screen | A15 Bionic chip | 12MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto cameras | Face ID
$729 off (52%)
$669 99
$1399
Buy at Woot

iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB renewed

6.7-inch 120Hz screen | A15 Bionic chip | 12MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto cameras | Face ID
$201 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


Take the iPhone 15 as an example. It starts at $799, doesn't pack Apple's latest chip, is still stuck with a 60Hz screen, and doesn't have a telephoto camera.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, has a bigger 6.7-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and also has a telephoto camera for taking clear photos of far away objects. It also has a better battery life than the iPhone 15 and should last you more than a day.

Granted, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a higher-resolution camera system, but then again, it's almost double the price. Besides, when we pitted the two phones against each other, we found that there was barely any difference in daytime performance. The iPhone 15 Pro Max takes better night-time photos, but you'll only be able to tell that if you zoom in.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max's Apple A15 Bionic chip is powerful enough to keep up with all modern apps and games.

Woot is selling the 512GB iPhone 13 Pro Max in Alpine Green for only $669.99. It's an unlocked model and the only catch is that it's a refurbished phone, but rest assured that it's in pristine condition with a battery health of at least 95 percent.

If you are wondering, the 512GB iPhone 15 Pro Max costs $1,399.

Woot has limited stock available and the deal ends in seven days. The retailer has already sold out of the Graphite model.

If you want to save even more money, Amazon has the 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max on sale.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless