The indescribably awesome iPhone 13 Pro Max is $729 off
I get it. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is not Apple's latest phone. That distinction goes to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which starts at a prohibitive $1,200. If your budget is nearly half of that, you might want to go for the iPhone 13 Pro Max instead, which is substantially discounted for a limited time at Amazon-owned Woot.
Unless you live in China, you'll almost never find a deal on a brand-new unlocked iPhone. To save money, you can always go for a non-Pro model but that might not be the brightest of ideas.
Take the iPhone 15 as an example. It starts at $799, doesn't pack Apple's latest chip, is still stuck with a 60Hz screen, and doesn't have a telephoto camera.
The iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, has a bigger 6.7-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and also has a telephoto camera for taking clear photos of far away objects. It also has a better battery life than the iPhone 15 and should last you more than a day.
Granted, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a higher-resolution camera system, but then again, it's almost double the price. Besides, when we pitted the two phones against each other, we found that there was barely any difference in daytime performance. The iPhone 15 Pro Max takes better night-time photos, but you'll only be able to tell that if you zoom in.
The iPhone 13 Pro Max's Apple A15 Bionic chip is powerful enough to keep up with all modern apps and games.
Woot is selling the 512GB iPhone 13 Pro Max in Alpine Green for only $669.99. It's an unlocked model and the only catch is that it's a refurbished phone, but rest assured that it's in pristine condition with a battery health of at least 95 percent.
If you are wondering, the 512GB iPhone 15 Pro Max costs $1,399.
Woot has limited stock available and the deal ends in seven days. The retailer has already sold out of the Graphite model.
If you want to save even more money, Amazon has the 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max on sale.
