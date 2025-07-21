Google Pixel 10 leak hints at a bolder color shift and a missing favorite
Four shades leak ahead of launch, but an old time favorite may not make the cut this time
We’re still a few weeks out from the Pixel 10’s expected debut, but a new leak has revealed what could be the phone’s full set of color options. As per this report, the base model may launch in four colors: Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Limoncello.
Obsidian is Google’s long-running black finish and isn’t going anywhere. The other three colors are more new and unique. Limoncello is a greenish yellow that’s been rumored for months. Indigo looks like a darker version of Bay blue from the Pixel 7 series, while Frost appears to be a light blue with a subtle purple tone.
Another important point we’ve covered is how certain Pixel 10 colorways could be tied to specific storage options. Based on what we’ve seen, the base Pixel 10might only come with 128GB of storage, while the Pixel 10 Pro is expected to offer up to 256GB or more. However, not all colors may be available in all configurations. For instance, Limoncello might be limited to one storage tier, which could influence how customers choose their model.
So far, this leak only applies to the regular Pixel 10. There’s no word yet on what colors the Pixel 10 Pro or other variants might come in. Earlier reports we published at PhoneArena mentioned that the Pixel 10 Pro could launch in exclusive shades like Mojito and Licorice, which have yet to be confirmed. These reports also indicate that Google may use slightly different materials for each model, which could affect how the colors appear in person.
Leaked (rumored) Google Pixel 10 base model colors. | Images credit — Android Headlines
One surprise in this latest leak is the possible absence of Porcelain, Google’s typical white or off-white color. It has been a mainstay of the Pixel series for years, and its omission this time may suggest a shift toward more colorful and expressive finishes.
With the launch expected in just a month from now on August 20, we can expect more leaks in the coming weeks. However, this early look at the color palette gives us another piece of the puzzle as we prepare for the Pixel 10’s official reveal which we will be covering in full right here.
