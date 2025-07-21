Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Google Pixel 10 leak hints at a bolder color shift and a missing favorite

Four shades leak ahead of launch, but an old time favorite may not make the cut this time

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Google Pixel
Pixel 10 colors leak
We’re still a few weeks out from the Pixel 10’s expected debut, but a new leak has revealed what could be the phone’s full set of color options. As per this report, the base model may launch in four colors: Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Limoncello.

Obsidian is Google’s long-running black finish and isn’t going anywhere. The other three colors are more new and unique. Limoncello is a greenish yellow that’s been rumored for months. Indigo looks like a darker version of Bay blue from the Pixel 7 series, while Frost appears to be a light blue with a subtle purple tone.

So far, this leak only applies to the regular Pixel 10. There’s no word yet on what colors the Pixel 10 Pro or other variants might come in. Earlier reports we published at PhoneArena mentioned that the Pixel 10 Pro could launch in exclusive shades like Mojito and Licorice, which have yet to be confirmed. These reports also indicate that Google may use slightly different materials for each model, which could affect how the colors appear in person.

Leaked (rumored) Google Pixel 10 base model colors. | Images credit — Android Headlines

One surprise in this latest leak is the possible absence of Porcelain, Google’s typical white or off-white color. It has been a mainstay of the Pixel series for years, and its omission this time may suggest a shift toward more colorful and expressive finishes.

Another important point we’ve covered is how certain Pixel 10 colorways could be tied to specific storage options. Based on what we’ve seen, the base Pixel 10might only come with 128GB of storage, while the Pixel 10 Pro is expected to offer up to 256GB or more. However, not all colors may be available in all configurations. For instance, Limoncello might be limited to one storage tier, which could influence how customers choose their model.

With the launch expected in just a month from now on August 20, we can expect more leaks in the coming weeks. However, this early look at the color palette gives us another piece of the puzzle as we prepare for the Pixel 10’s official reveal which we will be covering in full right here.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Dhaka Uttara Bhiman durghatna image 19

by 978saiful •

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2

Comments

by Avalanche1 • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon: Americans are fatigued by the big three’s pricing
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon: Americans are fatigued by the big three’s pricing
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail

Latest News

The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless