Google leaks the first official image of all Pixel 10 models
Since Google can’t fight the leakers, it decided to join them.
Google is famously bad at keeping its secrets, and this week brought multiple proofs of that fact. We’ve already seen the Pixel 10 series in various leaks and renders, but this time Google’s own store leaked a new image.
A banner that appears to be advertisement for the Pixel 10 series was spotted inside the Google Play Store app on Android by Android Authority. The image was likely intended to be used after the premiere of the devices as it claims that they’re “Now available” with a $50 discount, available until October 13.
The new image sticks to a rather dull color for the three Pro models. If previous rumors are true, that’s supposed to be the Moonstone color, which is supposed to have a blue tint. The Indigo blue Pixel 10 might serve as a bit of consolation for anyone who’d like to see Google’s phones in bolder colors.
Once again, Google appears to be ready to reveal more of its new smartphones a bit before the official premiere. In recent years, the company has been showing off its devices early whenever leaks accumulate enough attention. Given the torrent of leaks this year, further reveals before the August 20 Made by Google event shouldn’t be surprising.
What has been largely missing from the leaks are the other devices Google is expected to premiere on August 20. There might be a Pixel Watch 4, which we’ve seen in leaked renders, a new Pixel Buds 2a, and a new wireless charger. However, we have heard only little bits of information about those.
Whatever Google’s plans might be, we’ll learn everything on August 20. I might be a little disappointed by most of the colors of the smartphones, but I’m still excited to see the new Pixel lineup and how Google plans to tackle the Galaxy S25 and the iPhone 17.
There’s no reason to believe the image isn’t a real representation of the Pixel 10 series. That is also the first official Google image of the complete series, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
The banner on Android's Google Play Store | Image credit — Android Authority
Google has already teased the Pixel 10 Pro in an official image on the Google Store, along with a promotional offer. The teaser had a short video and an image revealing what might be the Moonstone Pixel 10 Pro.
The full sized Pixel 10 series family photo | Image credit — Android Authority
