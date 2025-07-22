Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Leaked Pixel 10 Pro renders show a surprising color in an otherwise dull palette

The color options of the Pixel 10 Pro might have one pleasant surprise.

Less than a month before Google debuts the Pixel 10 series, we’ve already seen the potential colors of the base Pixel 10 in detail. Now we have another leak with what might be the four official colors of the Pixel 10 Pro.

A set of renders leaked by Android Headlines confirms earlier claims that the Pixel 10 Pro might get the usual basic colors and a green shade. However, along with the names of all colors, we now have their renders, revealing how exactly they might look. Here is a reminder of the color:

  • Moonstone
  • Jade
  • Porcelain
  • Obsidian

Unlike the Pixel 10 colors, which we saw yesterday, the Pixel 10 Pro shades might look a bit less interesting. Just like in the last few years, there are Obsidian and Porcelain colors, which are the black and white options. That’s not a surprise for anyone. 


The new options, which might spark people’s interest, are called Moonstone and Jade. The former might be the color Google showed in the Pixel 10 Pro teaser it recently released. It looks like a bluish shade of gray in the newly leaked renders and Google’s official materials. The latter might be the “wildest” of all leaked colors, combining light green with gold elements.

The newly leaked colors of the Pixel 10 Pro follow yesterday’s information about the vanilla Pixel 10. Google’s base model is rumored to have Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Limoncello as its color options. All those look bolder than the options we might get with the Pixel 10 Pro, which isn’t much of a surprise. 

Which of the leaked Pixel 10 Pro colors do you like the most?

Vote View Result


In recent years, all big smartphone companies have been offering their top-tier smartphones in colors that are dull or mellow, depending on your preferences.

If there’s a pleasant surprise in this leak, it’s how bright the Jade color appears. The downside is that this color might be available with limited storage. According to information we’ve covered earlier, the Jade Pixel 10 Pro might only be available with 256GB storage, and the Obsidian color will be the only one with 1TB storage.

I surely hope that such a limitation wouldn’t exist, but we’ll have to wait until August 20 to know for sure. That’s when Google is expected to announce the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and the Pixel Watch 4. That’s the lineup with which the company hopes to challenge the current Galaxy S25 and the upcoming iPhone 17.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless