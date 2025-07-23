The Pixel 10 Pro Fold might be getting only the best Pro colors
Newly leaked renders show the only two colors Google’s foldable might be offered in.
After we saw leaked renders of the Pixel 10 and then the Pixel 10 Pro, it’s now time to take a close look at the colors of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. If there’s a slight surprise about this leak, it is that Google may opt only for the two slightly more interesting colors of the Pro models.
A new set of renders leaked by Android Headlines all but confirms the previous rumors that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be available in the following two colors: Moonstone and Jade.
That would continue Google’s tradition of limiting the colors of its most expensive smartphone to only a couple of options, as it did with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold last year. That foldable was only available in Obsidian and Porcelain, which are the names Google uses for the black and white versions of its phones.
This year, the company may be skipping basic colors altogether. That would be true only if we assume the slight blue tint on the otherwise gray Moonstone version makes it bold. Just like with the Pixel 10 Pro, the Jade version appears to combine a nice green color with gold accents, which is relatively exciting.
The newly leaked renders follow the recent leaks of the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro colors. The vanilla Pixel 10 is rumored to have Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Limoncello as its color options, which appeared much bolder in the renders. The Pixel 10 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to arrive in Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, and Jade.
A caveat in the color options could be that Google might limit some storage options to specific colors. In the case of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, that means the 1TB version might be only available in the Moonstone color.
Those renders are very likely to be real, which would mean that Google is once again forcing everyone who wants a premium phone to choose from rather dull colors. While I hope that’s not the case, we’ll need to wait until the Made for Google event on August 20. That’s when Google is expected to announce the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and the Pixel Watch 4. That’s the lineup with which the company hopes to challenge the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Galaxy S25, and the upcoming iPhone 17.
