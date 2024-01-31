Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera zoom test: here’s how photos look at 5x and 10x
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a new 5X optical zoom lens with a 50MP high resolution sensor, a big change from last year's 10X zoom camera with a lower 10MP resolution. But while it's nice having that 5X zoom camera, many were worried it will not perform as good at longer zoom ranges.
However, Samsung states that the new zoom lens works with the 50MP Adaptive Pixel sensor to create optical-quality zoom up to 10X. So, are we justified in our concerns over the image quality of photos taken at 5X and 10X zoom?
Let's find out!
AI-enhanced zoom
We took to the streets to put the Galaxy S24 Ultra camera to the test, specifically its zoom capabilities, and were pleasantly surprised with the results.
Samsung claims that the new ProVisual engine — a fancy name for Samsung's suite of AI-powered camera tools — paired with its higher resolution sensor, greatly enhances image quality no matter the range. We accepted the challenge and shot the same scene in 1X, 5X, and 10X as seen in the sample gallery below.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera samples at 1x, 5x, and 10x
During testing, it became evident that the camera on the Galaxy S24 Ultra delivers truly remarkable results, particularly when utilizing its 5X zoom focal length.
The images are incredibly sharp and clear, which unfortunately might not be fully appreciated here after image compression.
However, it is noticeable how Samsung's new color tuning solution plays a part in showcasing excellent color reproduction and capturing even the finest details. The camera performs impressively in low-light conditions, producing high-quality photos with minimal noise.
There were some occasional issues, but they were the exception rather than the rule.
There were some rare mishaps at longer zoom
For example, in the shot above, you can see some pretty wild oversharpening and some bizarre processing in the 10X zoom picture.
Nightography improvements
Aside from the new zoom lens, one capability that Samsung spoke proudly of was "Nightography," promising greater image clarity in any lighting condition, even when zoomed to 5X magnification.
The specs state that Galaxy S24 Ultra captures 60% more light than previous models, and that the wider OIS (optical image stabilization) compensates for shakiness. Additionally, the device is said to use advanced noise reduction algorithms for a cleaner picture. Check out the sample shots below also taken at 1X, 5X, and 10X (when the subject was far enough), and judge for yourself.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera night samples at 1x, 5x, and 10x
Our opinion? Color us impressed with the night photo quality!
Overall impressions
Overall, the 5X zoom camera on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra represents a notable upgrade from its predecessor.
The image quality is exceptional, maintaining sharpness and clarity even at high zoom levels. The camera appears to be a capable performer in low-light conditions, offering a definite step up from the previous generation.
Things that are NOT allowed: