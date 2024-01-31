Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera zoom test: here’s how photos look at 5x and 10x

AI-enhanced zoom





We took to the streets to put the Galaxy S24 Ultra camera to the test, specifically its zoom capabilities, and were pleasantly surprised with the results.





Samsung claims that the new ProVisual engine — a fancy name for Samsung's suite of AI-powered camera tools — paired with its higher resolution sensor, greatly enhances image quality no matter the range. We accepted the challenge and shot the same scene in 1X, 5X, and 10X as seen in the sample gallery below.