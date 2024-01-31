The Galaxy S24 is dominating the eastern markets, but what's the competition?
In the realm of smartphones, Samsung's Galaxy S24 is currently the talk of the town, especially in the eastern markets. The latest flagship series has been a runaway success, breaking sales records in both its homeland, South Korea, and India.
With its powerful processor, sleek design, and impressive camera system, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra have been popular choices among consumers in these regions. But what about the competition? What are the other top-selling flagship phones available in both countries and how does the S24 compare?
The launch of the Galaxy S24 series in Samsung's homeland, South Korea, was nothing short of spectacular. Recording 1.21 million pre-orders in just a week, the series outdid its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 series, signifying a solid year-over-year improvement. This soaring start, however, is not without competition.
Apple's iPhone 15 series, with its own set of innovative features and a strong market presence, saw a significant 41.9% rise in sales in South Korea compared to its predecessor. Yet, on paper, the Galaxy S24 seems to have an edge with features like a 3X telephoto camera and a display that's brighter and smoother, making the rivalry even more intense.
In India, the Galaxy S24's journey tells a different tale. With 250,000 pre-orders in just three days, the series outperformed its own past records. But the Indian market is a mosaic of brands and choices, with players like Apple, Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo, vivo, and OnePlus, each bringing their unique offerings to the table.
The OnePlus 12, for instance, with its top-notch hardware, sleek design, and meticulous craftsmanship, truly embodies the brand's "Never Settle" ethos. Additionally, it boasts one of the brightest displays in the market today, with an impressive 4,500-nit peak brightness. As the Galaxy S24 Ultra sees a price increase, the OnePlus 12 emerges as a value-packed, reasonably priced alternative powered by the same flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.
Vivo's recent entry into the Indian market with its X100 series, priced starting at $770, adds another layer to the competitive landscape, offering premium features at a more accessible price point. It shines through its camera setup, created in partnership with Zeiss. However, the presence of Chinese smartphone manufacturers in India isn't limited to Vivo and OnePlus.
While the competition is stiff, several factors contribute to the Galaxy S24's dominance in these markets. Samsung's longstanding market presence and robust marketing strategies give it the upper hand. Additionally, the promise of seven years of OS and security updates makes the Galaxy S24 an attractive investment for the long term, a benefit that its competitors are yet to match.
The success of the Galaxy S24 in Eastern markets is a testament to Samsung's innovative spirit and understanding of consumer needs. While it continues to face robust competition, its unique blend of advanced technology, long-term support, and AI integration positions it favorably.
These days, the smartphone wars are not just about hardware, as most flagships share similar performance. They are about creating an ecosystem where technology meets everyday life in the most seamless and intuitive ways possible.
South Korea: A home ground success
Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max (Image Credit–PhoneArena)
India: A complex battlefield
Image Credit–PhoneArena
Huawei is also making significant strides, especially with its Huawei Mate 60 Pro, which reportedly made a remarkable impact, selling 1.6 million units within just six weeks. What makes it stand out is that it offers satellite connectivity. This means you can make calls or send messages in places where there's no regular cellular network available.
Also, Oppo is about to enter the market soon with its Find X7 Ultra, which seems poised to give the Galaxy S24 Ultra a run for its money, especially when it comes to camera zoom capabilities. The Find X7 Ultra takes the lead as the first smartphone to introduce a dual periscope zoom system, equipped with 50MP sensors, regardless of whether you opt for the 6x or 3x periscope lens.
Display
Size
Technology
Dynamic AMOLED
AMOLED
AMOLED
Refresh rate
120Hz
120Hz
120Hz
Screen-to-body
89.12 %
90.90 %
90.27 %
Peak brightness
2600 cd/m2 (nit)
3000 cd/m2 (nit)
4500 cd/m2 (nit)
Features
HDR support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
HDR support, Dolby Vision, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Hardware
System chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SM8650-AB (4 nm)
MediaTek Dimensity 9300 MT6989 (4 nm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SM8650-AB (4 nm)
Processor
1x 3.3GHz Cortex-X4 + 5x 3.2GHz Cortex-A720 + 2x 2.3GHz Cortex-A520
GPU
Adreno 750
Immortalis-G720 MC12
Adreno 750
RAM
Internal storage
256GB, not expandable
256GB, not expandable
256GB, not expandable
OS
Android (14)
Android (14)
Android (14)
Battery
Capacity
5000 mAh
5260 mAh
5000 mAh
Charging
Fast charging
Fast charging
Fast charging
Camera
Rear
Quad camera
Triple camera
Quad camera
Main camera
Specifications
Aperture size: F1.7; Focal length: 24 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.3"; Pixel size: 0.6 μm
Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm
Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 23 mm; Sensor size: 1"; Pixel size: 1.6 μm
Second camera
50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Specifications
Optical zoom: 5.0x; Aperture size: F3.4; Focal Length: 111 mm
Optical zoom: 4.3x; Aperture size: F2.5; Focal Length: 100 mm; Sensor size: 1/2"
Optical zoom: 2.8x; Aperture size: F2.6; Focal Length: 65 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Third camera
10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
50 MP (Ultra-wide)
50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Specifications
Optical zoom: 3.0x; Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 67 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.52"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Aperture size: F2.0; Focal Length: 15 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.76"
Optical zoom: 6.0x; Aperture size: F4.3; Focal Length: 135 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.51"
Fourth camera
12 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.55"; Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Aperture size: F2.0; Focal Length: 14 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.9''; Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Video recording
7680x4320 (8K UHD) (30 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (120 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps)
7680x4320 (8K UHD), 3840x2160 (4K UHD), 1920x1080 (Full HD)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps)
Front
12 MP
32 MP
32 MP
Video capture
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps)
Design
Dimensions
Weight
Materials
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass); Frame: Titanium
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass); Frame: Aluminum
Resistance
Yes; IP68
Yes; IP68
Yes; IP68
Biometrics
Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint
In-screen fingerprint
In-screen fingerprint
Features
Stylus
Cellular
5G
mmWave, 5G Ready
n1, n3, n5, n8, n28, n38, n40, n41, n77, n78, SA, NSA
n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n66, n77, n78, n79, SA, NSA
Buyers information
Price
$ 1300
Availability
Scheduled release
(Official) Jan 31, 2024
What sets the Galaxy S24 apart?
Image Credit–PhoneArena
Moreover, the advent of AI in smartphones has become a game-changer, and Samsung is at the forefront of this revolution. The Galaxy S24's AI capabilities, with features like live translation during calls and AI-powered photography tools, set it a class apart, offering functionalities that are yet to be matched by its rivals in the market.
The road ahead
Image Credit–PhoneArena
