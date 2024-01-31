The Galaxy S24 is dominating the eastern markets, but what's the competition?

If you're curious about how some of these phones compare, take a look below for a detailed comparison.

Display Size



6.8 inches 6.8 inches Technology Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED AMOLED Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz Screen-to-body 89.12 % 90.90 % 90.27 % Peak brightness 2600 cd/m2 (nit) 3000 cd/m2 (nit) 4500 cd/m2 (nit) Features HDR support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor HDR support, Dolby Vision, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Hardware System chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SM8650-AB (4 nm) MediaTek Dimensity 9300 MT6989 (4 nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SM8650-AB (4 nm) Processor



Octa-core, 1x 3.25GHz Cortex-X4 + 3x 2.85GHz Cortex-X4 + 4x 2.0GHz Cortex-A720 Octa-core, 1x 3.25GHz Cortex-X4 + 3x 2.85GHz Cortex-X4 + 4x 2.0GHz Cortex-A720 1x 3.3GHz Cortex-X4 + 5x 3.2GHz Cortex-A720 + 2x 2.3GHz Cortex-A520 GPU Adreno 750 Immortalis-G720 MC12 Adreno 750 RAM



12GB 12GB Internal storage 256GB, not expandable 256GB, not expandable 256GB, not expandable OS Android (14) Android (14) Android (14) Battery Capacity 5000 mAh 5260 mAh 5000 mAh Charging Fast charging Fast charging Fast charging Camera Rear Quad camera Triple camera Quad camera Main camera



50 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF) 50 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF) Specifications Aperture size: F1.7; Focal length: 24 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.3"; Pixel size: 0.6 μm Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 23 mm; Sensor size: 1"; Pixel size: 1.6 μm Second camera 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF) 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF) 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF) Specifications Optical zoom: 5.0x; Aperture size: F3.4; Focal Length: 111 mm Optical zoom: 4.3x; Aperture size: F2.5; Focal Length: 100 mm; Sensor size: 1/2" Optical zoom: 2.8x; Aperture size: F2.6; Focal Length: 65 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.56" Third camera 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF) 50 MP (Ultra-wide) 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF) Specifications Optical zoom: 3.0x; Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 67 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.52"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm Aperture size: F2.0; Focal Length: 15 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.76" Optical zoom: 6.0x; Aperture size: F4.3; Focal Length: 135 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.51" Fourth camera 12 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF) 50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF) Specifications Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.55"; Pixel size: 1.4 μm Aperture size: F2.0; Focal Length: 14 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.9''; Pixel size: 1.0 μm Video recording 7680x4320 (8K UHD) (30 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (120 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps) 7680x4320 (8K UHD), 3840x2160 (4K UHD), 1920x1080 (Full HD) 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps) Front 12 MP 32 MP 32 MP Video capture 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps) 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps) Design Dimensions



6.47 x 3.00 x 0.37 inches (164.3 x 76.2 x 9.5 mm) 6.47 x 3.00 x 0.37 inches (164.3 x 76.2 x 9.5 mm) Weight



8.22 oz (233.0 g)

7.80 oz (221.0 g)

7.80 oz (221.0 g)

What sets the Galaxy S24 apart?





The road ahead





While the competition is stiff, several factors contribute to the's dominance in these markets. Samsung's longstanding market presence and robust marketing strategies give it the upper hand. Additionally, the promise of seven years of OS and security updates makes thean attractive investment for the long term, a benefit that its competitors are yet to match.Moreover, the advent of AI in smartphones has become a game-changer, and Samsung is at the forefront of this revolution. The's AI capabilities, with features like live translation during calls and AI-powered photography tools, set it a class apart, offering functionalities that are yet to be matched by its rivals in the market.The success of thein Eastern markets is a testament to Samsung's innovative spirit and understanding of consumer needs. While it continues to face robust competition, its unique blend of advanced technology, long-term support, and AI integration positions it favorably.These days, the smartphone wars are not just about hardware, as most flagships share similar performance. They are about creating an ecosystem where technology meets everyday life in the most seamless and intuitive ways possible.