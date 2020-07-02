Accessories Samsung Wearables

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 model prices leak, more expensive than the OG Watch

Jul 02, 2020, 7:06 AM
Samsung's next big thing in wearables, the Galaxy Watch 3, has been leaking the whole week, first in renders, then in beautiful 360 degree view of the Titanium black model courtesy of Evan Blass, and now the same source is tipping all the new Watch 3 models there will be:

  • 45mm Black Titanium Bluetooth
  • 45mm Black Stainless Steel BT
  • 45mm Black Stainless Steel LTE
  • 45mm Silver Stainless Steel BT
  • 45mm Silver Stainless Steel LTE
  • 41mm Silver Stainless Steel BT
  • 41mm Silver Stainless Steel LTE
  • 41mm Bronze/Gold Stainless Steel BT
  • 41mm Bronze/Gold Stainless Steel LTE

Needless to say, the Titanium model will be outrageously expensive at up to $600 but the rest of the gang will start way higher than our highest predictions, from $400, or so the sources claim. That's $70 up from the $329 that the OG Watch started at when it was released two years ago, but 2020 is a peculiar year, a leap one.

Here's our running list of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specs and features updated as we get them:

  • Galaxy Watch 3 sizes and display specs: 1.4" (45mm), 1.2" (41mm) HOP OLED (LTPO) screens
  • Galaxy Watch 3 bands: Titanium, Bronze and Black leather
  • Galaxy Watch 3 body colors: Silver (stainless steel), Black (SS or Titanium), Bronze/Gold
  • Galaxy Watch 3 battery size: 340mAh (45mm), 247mAh (41mm)
  • Galaxy Watch 3 price (exp.): from $399 (41mm) to $599 (45mm Titanium)
  • Galaxy Watch 3 launch (exp.): August 21 (Friday)
  • Galaxy Watch 3 memory: 8GB (5.3GB free)
  • Galaxy Watch 3 connectivity: LTE or Wi-fi-only, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC
  • Galaxy Watch 3 features: loudspeaker, activity tracking, pulse oximeter, ECG and blood pressure sensing (in regions with the Samsung Health Monitor app preinstalled)

