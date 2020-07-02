The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 model prices leak, more expensive than the OG Watch
- 45mm Black Titanium Bluetooth
- 45mm Black Stainless Steel BT
- 45mm Black Stainless Steel LTE
- 45mm Silver Stainless Steel BT
- 45mm Silver Stainless Steel LTE
- 41mm Silver Stainless Steel BT
- 41mm Silver Stainless Steel LTE
- 41mm Bronze/Gold Stainless Steel BT
- 41mm Bronze/Gold Stainless Steel LTE
Needless to say, the Titanium model will be outrageously expensive at up to $600 but the rest of the gang will start way higher than our highest predictions, from $400, or so the sources claim. That's $70 up from the $329 that the OG Watch started at when it was released two years ago, but 2020 is a peculiar year, a leap one.
Here's our running list of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specs and features updated as we get them:
- Galaxy Watch 3 sizes and display specs: 1.4" (45mm), 1.2" (41mm) HOP OLED (LTPO) screens
- Galaxy Watch 3 bands: Titanium, Bronze and Black leather
- Galaxy Watch 3 body colors: Silver (stainless steel), Black (SS or Titanium), Bronze/Gold
- Galaxy Watch 3 battery size: 340mAh (45mm), 247mAh (41mm)
- Galaxy Watch 3 price (exp.): from $399 (41mm) to $599 (45mm Titanium)
- Galaxy Watch 3 launch (exp.): August 21 (Friday)
- Galaxy Watch 3 memory: 8GB (5.3GB free)
- Galaxy Watch 3 connectivity: LTE or Wi-fi-only, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC
- Galaxy Watch 3 features: loudspeaker, activity tracking, pulse oximeter, ECG and blood pressure sensing (in regions with the Samsung Health Monitor app preinstalled)