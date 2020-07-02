The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 model prices leak, more expensive than the OG Watch





45mm Black Titanium Bluetooth

45mm Black Stainless Steel BT

45mm Black Stainless Steel LTE

45mm Silver Stainless Steel BT

45mm Silver Stainless Steel LTE

41mm Silver Stainless Steel BT

41mm Silver Stainless Steel LTE

41mm Bronze/Gold Stainless Steel BT

41mm Bronze/Gold Stainless Steel LTE



Needless to say, the Titanium model will be outrageously expensive at up to $600 but the rest of the gang will start way higher than our highest predictions, from $400, or so the sources claim. That's $70 up from the $329 that the OG Watch started at when it was released two years ago, but 2020 is a peculiar year, a leap one.









Galaxy Watch 3 sizes and display specs: 1.4" (45mm), 1.2" (41mm) HOP OLED (LTPO) screens

Galaxy Watch 3 bands: Titanium, Bronze and Black leather

Galaxy Watch 3 body colors: Silver (stainless steel), Black (SS or Titanium), Bronze/Gold

Galaxy Watch 3 battery size: 340mAh (45mm), 247mAh (41mm)

Galaxy Watch 3 price (exp.): from $399 (41mm) to $599 (45mm Titanium)

Galaxy Watch 3 launch (exp.): August 21 (Friday)

Galaxy Watch 3 memory: 8GB (5.3GB free)

Galaxy Watch 3 connectivity: LTE or Wi-fi-only, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC

Galaxy Watch 3 features: loudspeaker, activity tracking, pulse oximeter, ECG and blood pressure sensing (in regions with the Samsung Health Monitor app preinstalled) Here's our running list of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specs and features updated as we get them: