More Galaxy Watch 3 specs and Samsung's new faces leak out

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jul 01, 2020, 5:42 AM
Remember the stylish honeycomb watch face that we saw on the leaked Galaxy Watch 3 video yesterday? Well, it turns out that it will be part of a bunch, as Samsung is planning to introduce new watch faces when the next version of its popular wearable hits the shelves.

Max Weinbach got a hold on the Watch 3 firmware, and extracted the new stock watch faces, wallpapers, as well as the new software functions and features that Samsung has prepared for us.


In addition, he corroborates all the specs that were revealed yesterday, but adds some new twists to the mix, such as the lack of MST payment functionality, and the amount of internal storage that timepiece will ship with, so we've updated our running list of Watch 3 specs.

  • Galaxy Watch 3 sizes and display specs: 1.4" (45mm), 1.2" (41mm) HOP OLED (LTPO) screens
  • Galaxy Watch 3 bands: Titanium, Bronze and Black leather
  • Galaxy Watch 3 body colors: Silver (stainless steel), Black (titanium), Bronze
  • Galaxy Watch 3 battery size: 340mAh (45mm), 247mAh (41mm)
  • Galaxy Watch 3 price (exp.): from $349 (41mm), $399 (45mm)
  • Galaxy Watch 3 launch (exp.): August 21 (Friday)
  • Galaxy Watch 3 memory: 8GB (5.3GB free)
  • Galaxy Watch 3 connectivity: LTE or Wi-fi-only, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC
  • Galaxy Watch 3 features: loudspeaker, activity tracking, pulse oximeter, ECG and blood pressure sensing (in regions with the Samsung Health Monitor app preinstalled)

Besides the upgraded Watch 3 specs, Samsung will introduce a new interface over its Tizen OS software for wearable devices, such as the ability to push date/time and other info towards the face edges, or a new weather app with hail-matching backgrounds.


