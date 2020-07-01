More Galaxy Watch 3 specs and Samsung's new faces leak out





Max Weinbach got a hold on the Watch 3 firmware, and extracted the new stock watch faces, wallpapers, as well as the new software functions and features that Samsung has prepared for us.









In addition, he corroborates all the specs that were revealed yesterday, but adds some new twists to the mix, such as the lack of MST payment functionality, and the amount of internal storage that timepiece will ship with, so we've updated our running list of Watch 3 specs.



Galaxy Watch 3 sizes and display specs: 1.4" (45mm), 1.2" (41mm) HOP OLED (LTPO) screens

Galaxy Watch 3 bands: Titanium, Bronze and Black leather

Galaxy Watch 3 body colors: Silver (stainless steel), Black (titanium), Bronze

Galaxy Watch 3 battery size: 340mAh (45mm), 247mAh (41mm)

Galaxy Watch 3 price (exp.): from $349 (41mm), $399 (45mm)

Galaxy Watch 3 launch (exp.): August 21 (Friday)

Galaxy Watch 3 memory: 8GB (5.3GB free)

Galaxy Watch 3 connectivity: LTE or Wi-fi-only, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC

Galaxy Watch 3 features: loudspeaker, activity tracking, pulse oximeter, ECG and blood pressure sensing (in regions with the Samsung Health Monitor app preinstalled)



Besides the upgraded Watch 3 specs, Samsung will introduce a new interface over its Tizen OS software for wearable devices, such as the ability to push date/time and other info towards the face edges, or a new weather app with hail-matching backgrounds.





To sum up what I found in the GW3 firmware:



Rich notification icons

New watch faces

New weather app

Outlook replaces Samsung Email (further going with my theory Samsung email will be replaced by Outlook)

New Music widget

Information edges in watch faces

