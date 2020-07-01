More Galaxy Watch 3 specs and Samsung's new faces leak out
In addition, he corroborates all the specs that were revealed yesterday, but adds some new twists to the mix, such as the lack of MST payment functionality, and the amount of internal storage that timepiece will ship with, so we've updated our running list of Watch 3 specs.
- Galaxy Watch 3 sizes and display specs: 1.4" (45mm), 1.2" (41mm) HOP OLED (LTPO) screens
- Galaxy Watch 3 bands: Titanium, Bronze and Black leather
- Galaxy Watch 3 body colors: Silver (stainless steel), Black (titanium), Bronze
- Galaxy Watch 3 battery size: 340mAh (45mm), 247mAh (41mm)
- Galaxy Watch 3 price (exp.): from $349 (41mm), $399 (45mm)
- Galaxy Watch 3 launch (exp.): August 21 (Friday)
- Galaxy Watch 3 memory: 8GB (5.3GB free)
- Galaxy Watch 3 connectivity: LTE or Wi-fi-only, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC
- Galaxy Watch 3 features: loudspeaker, activity tracking, pulse oximeter, ECG and blood pressure sensing (in regions with the Samsung Health Monitor app preinstalled)
Besides the upgraded Watch 3 specs, Samsung will introduce a new interface over its Tizen OS software for wearable devices, such as the ability to push date/time and other info towards the face edges, or a new weather app with hail-matching backgrounds.
To sum up what I found in the GW3 firmware:— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 30, 2020
Rich notification icons
New watch faces
New weather app
Outlook replaces Samsung Email (further going with my theory Samsung email will be replaced by Outlook)
New Music widget
Information edges in watch faces
More customizable faces