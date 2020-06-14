Samsung Galaxy Note 20 colors will reportedly match its productivity-centric image



Staring with the Galaxy Note 20, it will apparently be available in Grey, Mint Green, and Copper colorways.





The beefier Note 20 Plus, which alternatively might be called Note 20 Ultra , will likely be available in the hues Copper, White, and Black.



Per Prosser, White and Grey wouldn't be two separate options. Rather, he implies it will be a whitish-grey shade or maybe we will see a two-tone design.





Can confirm!



Note 20 colors:



Black

White/Grey

Copper

Mint Green



Z Flip 5G colors:



Black

Copper https://t.co/iovFLOgeT1 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 13, 2020





The The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is tipped to arrive in the colors Black, Grey, and Copper.



Of course, Samsung might introduce more options down the line, but the ones mentioned above seem pretty much confirmed.



The forthcoming Galaxy Buds Live will complement the Note 20



The rumored The rumored Galaxy Buds Live will probably be launched in Black, White, and Copper so that they go well with the new devices.



Last year's Last year's Galaxy Note 10 comes in Aura White, Aura Glow (a rainbowish variant), Aura Blue, and Aura Black.



Samsung is reportedly going for serious-looking colors for the Galaxy Note 20 to accentuate its image of a productivity-oriented device and differentiate it from the Samsung is reportedly going for serious-looking colors for the Galaxy Note 20 to accentuate its image of a productivity-oriented device and differentiate it from the Galaxy S20 range, which comes in lively colors such as Cloud Pink, Aura Blue, and Cloud Blue, in addition to more toned-down hues.



Over the years, the differences between the Galaxy Note series and S lineup have blurred. In fact, some rumors had even suggested that Samsung is Over the years, the differences between the Galaxy Note series and S lineup have blurred. In fact, some rumors had even suggested that Samsung is considering merging the two. That's clearly not happening this year and thus it's crucial that Samsung proves the Galaxy Note 20 is more than an S Pen wielding Galaxy S20.



Note 20 could be a worthy upgrade over the Note 10 as well as Galaxy S20



The The Exynos 990 is based on the 7 nm+ manufacturing process, while the Exynos 992 will likely be manufactured on 5nm nodes, which means it will be faster and more power-efficient.



Like the S20 series, the Note 20 range is also expected to sport 120Hz displays, but this time around, Samsung would seemingly be using the Like the S20 series, the Note 20 range is also expected to sport 120Hz displays, but this time around, Samsung would seemingly be using the LTPO tech , which would allow for dynamic refresh rate toggling. This fine-tuned version of the 120Hz display seen on the Galaxy S20 will be less of a battery hog.



Per one leak, the phone will mark the debut of Samsung's under-display camera, which the company has been working on since quite some time. Alternatively, Samsung might procure it from a Per one leak, the phone will mark the debut of Samsung's under-display camera, which the company has been working on since quite some time. Alternatively, Samsung might procure it from a third party vendor . That said, we still don't think the chaebol will introduce a nascent tech with its premium phone. Even if it decides to do that, the Galaxy S21 (S30) seems like a more plausible candidate.



To deal with the To deal with the focus issues that have plagued the Galaxy S20, the Note 20 will likely come with a laser focus sensor, which will replace the Time-of-Flight module.