Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 (Galaxy S30?) may have an under-display selfie camera

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 09, 2020, 9:57 AM
Samsung Galaxy S21 (Galaxy S30?) may have an under-display selfie camera
Over the last couple of years, we saw the birth of the pop-up selfie camera and the punch-hole design, but it seems that the all-screen phone remains elusive for the general public. Sure, Oppo showed a working prototype of a phone with an under-display selfie camera, and LG filed a similar patient afterward, but there are no plans for a mass-produced phone of such sort yet.

Things might change soon if the rumor shared by Ice Universe turns out to be true. The famous Hong Kong-based leakers posted a mysterious message on Twitter, stating that Samsung is allegedly considering an under-display camera in the Galaxy S21, where we assume he’s referring to the next Samsung S-series flagship phone. There are no sources mentioned but according to the tweet, the Korean company is evaluating the technology and the Galaxy S21 might be the first device to incorporate it.
   
It’s needless to say that this information should be taken with a grain of salt; actually, make that a bucket. We’ll have to at least wait for the rumor mill to produce more material on the matter, before metaphorically (damn you, coronavirus) lining up in front of Samsung’s stores.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless