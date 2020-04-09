Samsung Galaxy S21 (Galaxy S30?) may have an under-display selfie camera
Things might change soon if the rumor shared by Ice Universe turns out to be true. The famous Hong Kong-based leakers posted a mysterious message on Twitter, stating that Samsung is allegedly considering an under-display camera in the Galaxy S21, where we assume he’s referring to the next Samsung S-series flagship phone. There are no sources mentioned but according to the tweet, the Korean company is evaluating the technology and the Galaxy S21 might be the first device to incorporate it.
Samsung is considering using the under-screen camera technology on the Galaxy S21 first, and is evaluating the feasibility of the technology.— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 9, 2020
It’s needless to say that this information should be taken with a grain of salt; actually, make that a bucket. We’ll have to at least wait for the rumor mill to produce more material on the matter, before metaphorically (damn you, coronavirus) lining up in front of Samsung’s stores.