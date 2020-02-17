Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus possibly coming soon

Processors

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 17, 2020, 9:03 AM
In December 2019, when the high-end Snapdragon 865 mobile chip was announced, it thrilled tech fans with its capabilities and soon topped the mobile processor market for Android devices.

Some of its features include its integrated Computer Vision Engine, which supports 8K video and 200 megapixel photos, as well as its AI processing which is twice as powerful as its predecessor.

The Snapdragon 865 possesses multi-pixel processing for the camera, which allows the manufacturer to not strive to increase clock speed but instead process more information per clock, which results in better battery life, higher-resolution cameras and better AI. With such a powerful mobile platform on the market, Qualcomm could easily take a little break.

However, taking a break seems to be missing from the US chipmaker’s agenda. We have received information via Android Authority that yesterday, the tipster Digital chat station posted on the Chinese blogging website Weibo that there will most likely be a Snapdragon 865 Plus soon. According to a translation of the post, it is scheduled for Q3 this year. The tech specifications of the new chip should be available in about two months.

Qualcomm’s most recent Plus version is the Snapdragon 855 Plus. It has 15% faster graphic rendering over the standard Snapdragon 855 and other slightly upgraded features. Its focus is on gaming and improving the gaming experience, as its AI, audio technologies and hardware and software features are gaming-optimized.

With the alleged Snapdragon 865 Plus in the picture, we wonder if it’s going to be primarily focused on improving the gaming capabilities of the standard chip version or will it showcase something completely different?

The Snapdragon 865’s official description announces gaming features that can rival those of desktop gaming, along with multi-gigabit 5G connectivity and superior battery life and efficiency. So what could its upgraded version be?

