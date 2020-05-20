OnePlus 8T McLaren Edition will probably not be happening

It seems like OnePlus and McLaren will not be working together this year to bring out a special edition phone.



The McLaren variants have the same core features as the standard devices. What makes them stand out is their rear design, which features McLaren’s signature color, Papaya Orange, as well as materials that the company uses in its cars. Other than that, these versions also have more RAM and slightly tweaked software.



Earlier this year, a prototype device called OnePlus Concept One was also unveiled. It has a disappearing camera that uses a feature found in McLaren sunroofs.



That's about it for the history of the two companies.



OnePlus and McLaren might rekindle their partnership next year



It's hard to say why the partnership has ended. It could be that now that OnePlus is an established name, it does not need special editions to woo fans. Or, the reason might have something to do with the price.



The McLaren versions are more expensive than the standard versions and given that OnePlus 8 is already the company's most expensive phone, it's special edition would go well beyond the $1,000 mark. Now, OnePlus started out as an affordable brand and its latest flagship has already raised eyebrows. It probably doesn't want to tempt fate by releasing a pricey special edition handset, especially at a time when at least one major economy has already gone into recession because of the coronavirus.



On the other hand, people who buy special edition phones do not usually care about the price. So, in the end, we can speculate all we want, but we wouldn't know the real reason until either of the two companies spill the beans. And who knows, they might team up again next year.