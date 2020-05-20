Android OnePlus

OnePlus 8T McLaren Edition will probably not be happening

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 20, 2020, 9:56 PM
OnePlus 8T McLaren Edition will probably not be happening
It seems like OnePlus and McLaren will not be working together this year to bring out a special edition phone.

A Reddit user has reported that the British carmaker has not listed OnePlus as a partner for the 2020 F1 season. In their two-year collaboration, the companies have launched the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition and the OnePlus 7T Mclaren Edition. Since OnePlus was delisted only recently, we can only assume that there wouldn't be a McLaren version of the OnePlus 8T.

The McLaren variants have the same core features as the standard devices. What makes them stand out is their rear design, which features McLaren’s signature color, Papaya Orange, as well as materials that the company uses in its cars. Other than that, these versions also have more RAM and slightly tweaked software. 

Earlier this year, a prototype device called OnePlus Concept One was also unveiled. It has a disappearing camera that uses a feature found in McLaren sunroofs.

That's about it for the history of the two companies.

OnePlus and McLaren might rekindle their partnership next year


It's hard to say why the partnership has ended. It could be that now that OnePlus is an established name, it does not need special editions to woo fans. Or, the reason might have something to do with the price. 

The McLaren versions are more expensive than the standard versions and given that OnePlus 8 is already the company's most expensive phone, it's special edition would go well beyond the $1,000 mark. Now, OnePlus started out as an affordable brand and its latest flagship has already raised eyebrows. It probably doesn't want to tempt fate by releasing a pricey special edition handset, especially at a time when at least one major economy has already gone into recession because of the coronavirus.

On the other hand, people who buy special edition phones do not usually care about the price. So, in the end, we can speculate all we want, but we wouldn't know the real reason until either of the two companies spill the beans. And who knows, they might team up again next year.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays

Popular stories

Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
With the Note 20, Samsung may right all display and scanner wrongs of the Galaxy S20
With the Note 20, Samsung may right all display and scanner wrongs of the Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless