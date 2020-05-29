Android OnePlus

by Adrian Diaconescu
May 29, 2020
The 'successful' partnership between OnePlus and McLaren is officially over
Despite already unveiling two phenomenal high-end handsets with 5G connectivity included as standard, one ultra-affordable new pair of wireless earphones, and a crazy fast wireless charger that also undercuts its direct competition, OnePlus is far from done for the year.

But while the company is undoubtedly working on T-branded upgrades of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, as well as a mid-range OnePlus Z phone and its long overdue debut in the thriving true wireless earbuds industry, one thing you shouldn't expect to see released anytime soon is another swanky McLaren edition handset.

In line with recent speculation, the partnership between the fast-growing Chinese smartphone vendor and the British sports car manufacturer has come to its "scheduled conclusion", as confirmed by the latter in an official statement emailed to the folks over at Android Authority earlier today.

Unsurprisingly, McLaren was not keen to elaborate on the reasons why the "highly successful collaboration between the two iconic and innovative brands" was not extended, nonetheless wishing OnePlus well, thanking them for being a "supportive, valued partner", and hoping to "see them in the future" (whatever that may mean). 

Obviously, these are tough economic times for many different businesses, including mobile device manufacturers and motor racing teams, so perhaps the partnership no longer made sense from a financial standpoint. At the same time, we can't help but think maybe phones like the T-Mobile-exclusive OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren simply did not prove as popular as the two companies would want you to believe.

While unquestionably beautiful, with its eye-catching Papaya Orange accents and ultra-premium build quality, the 6.67-inch giant is also undeniably expensive, still fetching $900 over at the nation's leading "Un-carrier" when the OnePlus 8 5G normally goes for $700

2018's OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition was of course significantly cheaper, which does make us think how the OnePlus 8T 5G McLaren could have turn out. But it's no use dwelling on that now that we know it's never going to happen. Oh, well, maybe OnePlus and McLaren will indeed "see" each other in the future for a special edition of the 9T or 10T.

