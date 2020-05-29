The 'successful' partnership between OnePlus and McLaren is officially over









In line with recent speculation , the partnership between the fast-growing Chinese smartphone vendor and the British sports car manufacturer has come to its "scheduled conclusion", as confirmed by the latter in an official statement emailed to the folks over at Android Authority earlier today.





Unsurprisingly, McLaren was not keen to elaborate on the reasons why the "highly successful collaboration between the two iconic and innovative brands" was not extended, nonetheless wishing OnePlus well, thanking them for being a "supportive, valued partner", and hoping to "see them in the future" (whatever that may mean).





Obviously, these are tough economic times for many different businesses, including mobile device manufacturers and motor racing teams, so perhaps the partnership no longer made sense from a financial standpoint. At the same time, we can't help but think maybe phones like the T-Mobile-exclusive OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren simply did not prove as popular as the two companies would want you to believe.







