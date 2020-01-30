Motorola celebrates 100 million Moto G sales with special offers and discounts
Aside from getting a free phone, all the smartphones mentioned above are getting major discounts. Also, a BOGO deal is available for customers who specifically choose to buy a Moto G6 or Moto G6 Play.
- Moto G7 - $200 ($100 off)
- Moto G7 Power - $180 ($70 off)
- Moto G7 Play - $130 ($70 off)
- Moto Z3 Play - $230 (up to $320 off + two Moto style shells)
- Motorola One Action - $250 ($100 off)
- Motorola One Zoom - $350 ($100 off)
- Moto E6 - $100 ($50 off)
- Moto Z4 - $400 ($100 off + Moto 360 camera mod or Polaroid Insta-Share Printer)
- Moto G6 - $150 ($170 off)
All active, veterans, retired, and reservist personnel gets another 10% military discount. The same goes for students who wish to buy any of Motorola's smartphones that are part of the sale.
