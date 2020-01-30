Motorola Android Deals

Motorola celebrates 100 million Moto G sales with special offers and discounts

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 30, 2020, 8:07 PM
Motorola celebrates 100 million Moto G sales with special offers and discounts
Motorola revealed today that its Moto G series has just reached 100 million units sold. To mark this important milestone, the US company is running a sale across all its Moto family, including the Moto G7 series, Moto Z3 Play, Moto Z4, Motorola One Zoom, and Motorola One Action.

The most important thing to highlight is that Motorola offers a free smartphone with the purchase of select devices. For example, customers who choose to buy the Moto G7, Moto G7 Power, Motorola One Action, Motorola One Zoom or Moto Z4 will get a free 32GB Deep Indigo Moto G6 or Moto G6 Play.

Aside from getting a free phone, all the smartphones mentioned above are getting major discounts. Also, a BOGO deal is available for customers who specifically choose to buy a Moto G6 or Moto G6 Play.


All active, veterans, retired, and reservist personnel gets another 10% military discount. The same goes for students who wish to buy any of Motorola's smartphones that are part of the sale.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$750
The perfect Valentine's Day gift? How about a free Galaxy S10e from AT&T?
The perfect Valentine's Day gift? How about a free Galaxy S10e from AT&T?
The LG V40 ThinQ is more attractive than ever at $240 in 'open box' condition
The LG V40 ThinQ is more attractive than ever at $240 in 'open box' condition
Get a head start on your Valentine's Day shopping with these sweet T-Mobile deals and gifts
Get a head start on your Valentine's Day shopping with these sweet T-Mobile deals and gifts
Woot is holding a massive sale on refurbished iPhones with 90-day warranties
Expires in - 5h 36minWoot is holding a massive sale on refurbished iPhones with 90-day warranties
-$160
Apple's Beats Studio3 wireless headphones are massively discounted at Best Buy
Apple's Beats Studio3 wireless headphones are massively discounted at Best Buy
-$100
Grab an Apple iPad 10.2-inch for as low as $250 at Best Buy
Grab an Apple iPad 10.2-inch for as low as $250 at Best Buy

Popular stories

The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless