Deal: Buy a Motorola Razr, get a second Razr for free

Motorola announced its foldable Razr phone in November 2019 and waited until February this year to release it. When the handset was finally launched it came with a hefty price: $1,499.99.





At this very moment, the Motorola Razr still costs $1,499.99, but here's the thing: buy it and you can get a second Razr at absolutely no extra cost.





When you purchase your Razr directly from Motorola's website, this deal does not come with special terms and conditions. In other words, you simply add two Razr phones to your cart and pay $1,499.99 instead of $2,999.98 for them. You're free to choose any of the handset's color variants (Noir Black and Blush Gold).





According to Motorola, this promotional offer is valid until May 10 or while supplies last.









As you may know, the Motorola Razr is a phone that only works on Verizon Wireless. You can get two Razrs for the price of one from Verizon's website , too, although terms and conditions apply here. More exactly, Verizon asks you to buy your phones with monthly payments and add at least one new line of service (Unlimited plan required).

Since it's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, the Motorola Razr can't be considered a high-end device. Of course, this smartphone's charm lies not in its raw power, but in its 6.2 -inch flexible display and the retro design.





While the Motorola Razr now has a direct competitor in the more powerful Samsung Galaxy Z Flip , it's got plenty of personality to remain a solid option for customers who want to own a foldable phone.



