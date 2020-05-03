Verizon Motorola Android Deals

Deal: Buy a Motorola Razr, get a second Razr for free

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
May 03, 2020, 6:54 PM
Deal: Buy a Motorola Razr, get a second Razr for free
Motorola announced its foldable Razr phone in November 2019 and waited until February this year to release it.  When the handset was finally launched it came with a hefty price: $1,499.99.

At this very moment, the Motorola Razr still costs $1,499.99, but here's the thing: buy it and you can get a second Razr at absolutely no extra cost.

When you purchase your Razr directly from Motorola's website, this deal does not come with special terms and conditions. In other words, you simply add two Razr phones to your cart and pay $1,499.99 instead of $2,999.98 for them. You're free to choose any of the handset's color variants (Noir Black and Blush Gold).

According to Motorola, this promotional offer is valid until May 10 or while supplies last.

Get this Razr deal HERE at Motorola


As you may know, the Motorola Razr is a phone that only works on Verizon Wireless. You can get two Razrs for the price of one from Verizon's website, too, although terms and conditions apply here. More exactly, Verizon asks you to buy your phones with monthly payments and add at least one new line of service (Unlimited plan required).
    
Since it's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, the Motorola Razr can't be considered a high-end device. Of course, this smartphone's charm lies not in its raw power, but in its 6.2-inch flexible display and the retro design.

While the Motorola Razr now has a direct competitor in the more powerful Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, it's got plenty of personality to remain a solid option for customers who want to own a foldable phone.

Related phones

razr (2019)
Motorola razr (2019) View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
    2142 x 876 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2510 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Amazon's Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are cheaper than ever before
Amazon's Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are cheaper than ever before
The OG Google Home hits a new all-time low price in huge nationwide smart speaker sales
The OG Google Home hits a new all-time low price in huge nationwide smart speaker sales
-$100
Score a sweet discount on Apple Watch Series 5 at Best Buy
Score a sweet discount on Apple Watch Series 5 at Best Buy
-$5
Square Enix is giving away Deus Ex GO on Android and iOS
Square Enix is giving away Deus Ex GO on Android and iOS
T-Mobile has two great Samsung tablets on sale at huge discounts
T-Mobile has two great Samsung tablets on sale at huge discounts
Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A51 expands its US carrier support and adds killer new deals
Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A51 expands its US carrier support and adds killer new deals

Popular stories

Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless