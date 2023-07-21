Samsung's Galaxy S24 series likely won't come with a new selfie camera

Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a preorder bonus! The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now available for preorder reservation at Samsung. Those who pull the trigger now will get $50 towards any other preorder deals Samsung announces on July 26 when the Z Fold 5 will be unveiled! $50 Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy Z Flip 5 now to get Samsung's extra credit! The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be the most radical redesign of Samsung's clamshell line of foldables when it gets announced at the July 26 Unpacked event. Reserve yours now and get $50 on top of the generous trade-in preorder offers and other Samsung credit bonuses! $50 Reserve at Samsung





The lack of a new selfie camera might sound a bit disappointing at first, but that does not mean we won't be seeing any improvements in image quality whatsoever. Samsung has ample room for improvement when it comes to its image processing software, meaning it could tune things up to make the most use of the current sensor.



Besides higher image quality, we could also see new camera features that would enrich the selfie experience with the Galaxy S24 series. Maybe something like True Tone (which helps produce images with more accurate skin tones) on Google's Pixel phones?



Also, just because we might not see more pixels does not mean the hardware itself won't change. The sensor could remain the same size but get swapped for a more powerful one. Of course, let's not forget that the phone's processor also plays a huge role as it deals with all the artificial intelligence that goes into phone photography and video recording.