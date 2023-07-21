Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Samsung's Galaxy S24 series likely won't come with a new selfie camera

There might be more than half a year left until we get to see what Samsung has in store for us with its next flagship phone lineup, but we already have quite a substantial pile of leaks, reports, and rumors to start forming a basic picture of what to expect.

In fact, there is some information out there that says a thing or two about the Galaxy S24 series' camera system. For example, an expected small change to the rear camera setup or that we shouldn't expect a variable zoom telephoto camera on the S24 Ultra.

Well, the latest report from the Dutch website GalaxyClub states that we also might not see any jump in the front-facing camera's megapixel count, and that includes the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra. In other words, that means a 12MP selfie on all of the 2024 Galaxy flagship phones.

Apparently, Samsung wants to keep the punch-hole cutout at the top of the display as small as possible, hence the difficulty in placing a larger image sensor to power the front camera. It is also very unlikely that we will see an under-display selfie camera as the technology is still not good enough for mainstream phones. We will find if there are any improvements on that front once the Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets announced, which is pretty soon!

The lack of a new selfie camera might sound a bit disappointing at first, but that does not mean we won't be seeing any improvements in image quality whatsoever. Samsung has ample room for improvement when it comes to its image processing software, meaning it could tune things up to make the most use of the current sensor.

Besides higher image quality, we could also see new camera features that would enrich the selfie experience with the Galaxy S24 series. Maybe something like True Tone (which helps produce images with more accurate skin tones) on Google's Pixel phones?

Also, just because we might not see more pixels does not mean the hardware itself won't change. The sensor could remain the same size but get swapped for a more powerful one. Of course, let's not forget that the phone's processor also plays a huge role as it deals with all the artificial intelligence that goes into phone photography and video recording.

