This year, Samsung turned to Qualcomm to power the entire Galaxy S23 series regardless of the market it was released in. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, an overclocked version of the standard version of the chipset, was found under the hood of each Galaxy S23 series unit whether it was bought in Timbuktu or Oshkosh. From Paris, France to Paris, Arkansas, when someone purchased a Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy was the SoC employed on the phone.





In all but one year that I can think of before 2023, Sammy's typical MO was to put its own Exynos chip inside the latest Galaxy S handset everywhere except for a few markets such as North America and China. The one exception was the Galaxy S6 series in 2015. That year the Snapdragon 810 chipset had an issue with overheating so all Galaxy S6 series units were equipped with the 14nm Exynos 7420 SoC.





But Samsung has a good reason to place an Exynos chipset under the hood of Galaxy S24 series handsets next year in certain markets. Doing so saves the company some money which can be used to beef up the specs of the phones. For example, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ might come with 12GB of RAM while the Galaxy S24 Ultra could sport as much as 16GB of RAM.









Some rumors call for the Galaxy S24 series to use the unannounced Exynos 2400 SoC. Considering how powerful the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy should be, you might wonder how Samsung can expect to get away with using an Exynos chipset on its Galaxy S24 flagship in some markets. Here's the answer: Samsung expects the Exynos 2400 to be a powerhouse of its own featuring a deca-core configuration made up of a high-performance Cortex-X4 CPU core, two Cortex-A720 Performance cores running at a high clock speed, three more Cortex-A720 Performance cores running at a lower clock speed, and four Cortex-A520 Efficiency cores.





Pocket-lint says that it has been told by sources that the Galaxy S23 FE, due out by the end of this year, will use the Exynos chip in some markets and a Snapdragon SoC in other markets like the U.S. This was also seen in two separate Geekbench tests one which showed the use of the Exynos 2200 SoC in some regions and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the U.S. Pocket-lint says that the source also said to expect an Exynos chip inside the 2024 Samsung flagship phones in some markets, including Europe.



