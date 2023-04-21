The Pixel Tablet surfaces on a table photographed in Milan













Other items of note on the table include the Pixel Watch Metal Links Band in Brushed Silver which is due this spring along with the Metal Mesh Band. Since it currently is the spring, these bands could be released in the not-too-distant future. Remember, there are two upcoming dates that are important for Pixel fans. According to FPT's Jon Prosser, Google is supposed to start accepting pre-orders for the Pixel Fold on April 26th in the Google Store and why wouldn't Google make some other announcements on that date?









The second big date coming up is May 10th which is when Google I/O 2023 will be held. That is the perfect forum, when everyone is streaming the keynote, to make some big-time announcements about upcoming Made by Google products.









The Pixel Tablet, an extension of the burgeoning Pixel ecosystem, will feature a 10.95-inch display with support for a digital stylus. It is expected to be powered by the same Google Tensor 2 chipset that powers the Pixel 7 line and will presumably be found inside the Pixel Fold. The tablet will reportedly be equipped with 8GB of RAM. The latest rumors say that the tablet will be priced at €600 - 650 which is the equivalent of $650-$721.





When attached to its dock, the tablet will function as a smart display similar to the Google Hub Max.

