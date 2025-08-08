Here's how much these classic phones would cost in today's money







But the most important feature of them all? The much cheaper price tag.



But the most important feature of them all? The much cheaper price tag. The average mobile phone was way more compact, had that classic T9 keyboard, more often than not a small display, and a quirky hardware feature of some sort that set it apart from the rest of the devices available on the shelves at the time.

Indeed, one thing that's common with some of the most iconic phones from back in the day was the more palatable cost. True, due to the way inflation works, everything was cheaper back then as compared to 2025, but but due to one reason or another, the cheapest flagship phone today seemingly has the same price tag as some of the most expensive phones back then.





How about a quick nostalgia trip? During the prep work for our upcoming "Iconic Phones" book project, we had to do some math and adjust what some legendary phones from back in the day would cost in 2025 when adjusted for inflation.





Nokia N95 (2007) –– One of the most iconic flagship Nokia phones from back in the day, with all the bells and whistles that were hot in the late '00s, launched at $749 back in 2007 (the year the original iPhone was unveiled). Today, this legendary Nokia Nseries representative would cost $1,199, which is what a 256GB Pixel 9 Pro XL sells for these days.





Motorola Razr V3 (2004) –– One of the most iconic clamshell devices of all time, the original Razr had a $499 price tag. Today, it would have launched at $849.





Apple iPhone (2007) –– Apple's very first iPhone cost $499 at launch, a more affordable price compared to other high-end devices at the time. Today, the price would be $749 when adjusted for inflation.





BlackBerry 7230 (2003) –– This legendary QWERTY warrior launched at $399 back in 2003, and that price got you a reliable communicator device that made texting effortless. Today, the BlackBerry 7230 would boast a $699 price tag.





Nokia 3310 (2000) –– Easily the candidate for the "most popular phone of all time", the Nokia 3310 launched at around $130 in 2000. Today, the indestructible legend would carry a $239 price tag.



Recommended Stories

If you've ever been as fascinated by the legendary devices from the golden age of mobile phones as much as we are, then our upcoming "Iconic Phones" table book will be a nostalgic deep dive into the world of classic tech. Learn more about the book and sign up for exclusive early-bird discounts by following the link below:









50% Off Unlimited Get 12 months of Mint Mobile for just $15/mo

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Twenty years ago, proper flagship smartphones were an exotic rarity.