Google assuages worries of sad Verizon Messages+ users with new post
Verizon decided to delay shutting down its beloved Message+ app last month, but the new kill-off date of December 9 is almost here. Verizon recommends that Android users switch over to Google Messages, the default texting app on Android phones. Google has published a post to address many of the assumptions consumers have about its app.
Verizon users have opposed this decision. They complain that Google Messages lack many of the features offered by Verizon Message+, which isn't entirely true, as Google notes in a new post.
Additionally, Google has also cleared some misconceptions about Google Messages. For instance, some consumers believe the app only works on Wi-Fi, whereas the truth is that it can work over data when Wi-Fi isn't available.
Some users will continue to bemoan stuff that Verizon Messages+ did better, such as providing a greater degree of customization, amazing search features, and better syncing between devices. That is unlikely to prolong its lifespan again so if you are still using the app, it's time to delete it from your phone and switch to another messaging client if you wish to continue sending and receiving texts.
The Verizon Message+ app came pre-installed on the carrier's devices and has co-existed with Google's texting app since 2021. With Google and Apple embracing the Rich Communication Services (RCS) communication protocol for modernising SMS messaging, Verizon doesn't want to hold its customers back from enjoying the "best messaging experience." That's why it's going to fully discontinue the app.
The company has highlighted all the features that Verizon Message+ users have come to rely on which are also available on Google Messages, including changing background and bubble colors, customizing notification sounds, muting conversations, enabling Dark Mode, making the font size bigger or smaller, and editing profile name and picture.
Google Messages has many of the features found on Verizon Message+ including forwarding texts, turning on Dark Mode, customising bubbles, and scheduling messages. | Image Credit - Google"
Google Messages also lets you pin important conversations, forward messages and schedule messages to be sent at a future time. And though images and videos are not automatically saved, unlike in Verizon Message+, you do have the option of manually saving them to your device.
