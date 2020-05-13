The Google Pixel 4 is bombing and two key execs have now left the company

IDC

The market share of the Google Pixel series in the US right now remains unclear, but IDC believes the lineup accounted for only 3% of sales in the market last year. Even LG, which has been struggling for many years now, accounts for around 8% of the market.

Back in 2017, Head of Hardware Rick Osterloh revealed his hope that the Pixel line would transition from a nice product to a mainstream smartphone series by 2020. But following the recent following the recent 43% sales decrease, achieving that goal now seems extremely unlikely.





For that to happen within the next two years, the upcoming Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 would likely have to become surprise smash hits. Unfortunately, the potential success has recently been complicated.