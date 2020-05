The Google Pixel 4 is bombing and two key execs have now left the company

The original Google Pixel was met with praise from both reviewers and consumers when it hit shelves in late 2016. The Pixel 2 built upon that initial success the following year and helped grow the lineup's market share in the US.

Things took a turn for the worse in 2018 when the Pixel 3 failed to capture the attention like its predecessor, which inevitably led to a sales drop. Now, new data suggests the flagship Pixel 4 series has performed even worse.

IDC

Google shipped almost 3 million Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones during the first six months of availability following their release in May 2019. It also sold an impressive 3.5 million Pixel 3 flagships in the first two quarters despite the lukewarm response from customers.

The market share of the Google Pixel series in the US right now remains unclear, but IDC believes the lineup accounted for only 3% of sales in the market last year. Even LG, which has been struggling for many years now, accounts for around 8% of the market.

Back in 2017, Head of Hardware Rick Osterloh revealed his hope that the Pixel line would transition from a nice product to a mainstream smartphone series by 2020. But following the recent following the recent 43% sales decrease, achieving that goal now seems extremely unlikely.





For that to happen within the next two years, the upcoming Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 would likely have to become surprise smash hits. Unfortunately, the potential success has recently been complicated.