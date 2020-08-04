Pixel 5 will probably sport a 6.67-inches 120Hz display, on track for an October announcement
The Pixel 4a has finally been announced. As expected, the midranger is underpinned by the Snapdragon 730G chip, which means it's not 5G-ready. Google does have two 5G phones planned though and they are coming this fall. Per display analyst Ross Young, at least one of these handsets will have a gigantic screen.
Google has confirmed that the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 will be released later this year. The company has revealed that the Pixel 4a (5G) will start at $499 and both devices will be sold in the US, the UK, Canada, Ireland, Germany, France, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia. Beyond that, nothing has been shared.
Thankfully, we have a trove of leaks to fall back on. Per most rumors, the devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G, the same chip that fuels the OnePlus Nord and LG Velvet. Although both phones are tipped to feature a dual-camera setup, the Pixel 4a (5G) will likely inherit Pixel 4's sensors, and the Pixel 5 will supposedly get new cameras and software features.
Will the Pixel 5 get a bigger battery too?
Previously, it was reported that the Pixel 4a (5G) would sport a 6.1-inch display, and the Pixel 5 will feature a 5.8-inch screen. Young has now contradicted this report and he claims one of these devices will boast a 6.67-inches screen.
And it is 120Hz!— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 4, 2020
We have reasons to believe that it's the Pixel 5. The Pixel 4a (5G) will have a better chip than its LTE-only counterpart and as mentioned before, it will likely get another camera too. For a $150 price increment, we don't think Google will be bundling in a 120Hz screen too.
Young had previously explicitly mentioned that the Pixel 5 would flaunt a 120Hz screen. Today, he also adds that the display will be procured from Samsung Display and BOE.
Now, Pixel 4's battery life was not all that great, and 120Hz screens could be a little demanding. The Snapdragon 765G is not as power-efficient as the Snapdragon 865 and therefore, it's likely that the Pixel 5 will have a larger cell than last year's flagships.
Google says that issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay in Pixel 4a's announcement. Quite recently, Apple also said that the iPhone 12's rollout has been pushed. This led many to believe that the Pixel 5 wouldn't be unveiled in October, as Pixel flagships historically are.
According to Young, panel shipments will begin soon, and thus, he thinks that the phone will be announced in about two months. This implies we can look forward to an October announcement.
