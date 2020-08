Google's Pixel 5 chip and memory seemingly confirmed by an AI benchmark

The benchmark score itself isn’t very impressive, it matches that of the



However, the listing does reveal that the Pixel 5 is indeed powered by the Snapdragon 765G, paired with 8GB of RAM. Additionally, the Pixel 5 is the only phone that’s running Android 11, which gives the listing further credibility.



The Snapdragon 765G is one of the most popular system chips this year, offering a good balance between price and performance, with 5G support on top of that. LG picked the 765G for its flagship this year as well, the



The change from 800-series chip to a 700-series one will likely reflect on the Pixel 5 price as well. If Google wants the phone to be competitive, it should be at least $200 cheaper than last year’s



The Pixel 4a is all the rage right now but just a couple of months from now, Google is set to release its next flagship phone: the Pixel 5. If the rumors are to be believed, and they’re getting more reliable by the day, this year, with the Pixel 5 , Google is planning to switch its strategy a bit.So far, every Pixel flagship has been powered by the latest 800-series Snapdragon chip that was available at the time. Last year, that was the Snapdragon 855. But now, it’s almost certain that the Pixel 5 will come with the Snapdragon 765G instead. And now we have yet another reason to think that.A new entry on an AI benchmark site was spotted by MySmartPrice and it was from none other than the Pixel 5. You can see the entry and phones that scored similarly below: