Google's Pixel 5 chip and memory seemingly confirmed by an AI benchmark
A new entry on an AI benchmark site was spotted by MySmartPrice and it was from none other than the Pixel 5. You can see the entry and phones that scored similarly below:
The benchmark score itself isn’t very impressive, it matches that of the Pixel 4 phones, but is almost half of what the top performers, Huawei’s P40 series, manage to achieve.
However, the listing does reveal that the Pixel 5 is indeed powered by the Snapdragon 765G, paired with 8GB of RAM. Additionally, the Pixel 5 is the only phone that’s running Android 11, which gives the listing further credibility.
The Snapdragon 765G is one of the most popular system chips this year, offering a good balance between price and performance, with 5G support on top of that. LG picked the 765G for its flagship this year as well, the LG Velvet, and OnePlus chose it for its budget OnePlus Nord.
The change from 800-series chip to a 700-series one will likely reflect on the Pixel 5 price as well. If Google wants the phone to be competitive, it should be at least $200 cheaper than last year’s Pixel 4 models. Will that be the case, however, we'll have to wait and see.
For the latest news, leaks and rumors surrounding the Pixel 5, check our Pixel 5 hub.
