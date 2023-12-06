Samsung's Mobile design chief reportedly tasked with creating new look for Galaxy S25 line





We've already heard from this same tipster that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 + with Sony image sensors. Since Sony's image sensors are considered to be the best, this could be a major change for Samsung's flagship line in 2025. We've already heard from this same tipster that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a 200MP primary camera backed with a new 1-inch image sensor featuring 0.8µm pixels, dual-pixel autofocus, and an in-sensor crop zoom. He also said that Samsung will replace the 50MP ISOCELL GN3 image sensor expected to be used again on theand+ with Sony image sensors. Since Sony's image sensors are considered to be the best, this could be a major change for Samsung's flagship line in 2025.









Whatever design changes Lee brings to the Galaxy S25 line will probably end up working their way down the line to Samsung's Galaxy A mid-range series. Lee is a former designer with car maker Mercedes-Benz and he has been the head of the Mobile eXperience (MX) Design Team since December 2022.





Galaxy S23 series on February 1st and released the line on February 17th. The latest rumor calls for Samsung to introduce the Galaxy S24 , Galaxy S24 +, and Galaxy S24 Ultra in 2024 on January 17th and release the phones on January 30th. Samsung is looking to get its flagship series to the marketplace a little earlier than it did this year in an attempt to take some business away from the Apple iPhone 15 models and the Pixel 8 line. This year Samsung unveiled theseries on February 1st and released the line on February 17th. The latest rumor calls for Samsung to introduce the+, andin 2024 on January 17th and release the phones on January 30th.





Samsung may try to unveil and release the Galaxy S25 line even earlier in 2025. We could see some of the models that year powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for Galaxy application processor built on TSMC's 3nm process node.

