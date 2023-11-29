Accurate tipster says to expect larger external, internal displays for the Flip 6 and Fold 6

Calendar: Display your current calendar.

Weather: Display the current weather.

Recent calls: Display your recent calls list.

Direct Dial: Add your desired contacts for Direct Dial.

Alarm: Display your current alarms.

Stopwatch: Use a stopwatch from the Cover screen.

Timer: Use a timer from the Cover screen.

Steps: View a record of your current step count.

SmartThings scenes: Run SmartThings scenes from the Cover screen.

Finance Watchlist: Display your Google finance information.

Daily activity: View your daily steps, active time, and calories burned.

You can also manage your notifications from the Cover screen. Despite the large increase in the size of the Cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 , the size and functionality of the display still falls short compared to the 3.6-inch Quick View external display on the Motorola Razr+. You can practically run your Razr+ using the Quick View screen instead of the internal display.'





Galaxy Z Flip 5. But next year is going to be interesting since highly accurate tipster Ross Young, co-founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) posted a tweet on "X" that said both the internal and external displays on both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be larger than the internal and external screens on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. He does say that the Cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be close to 3.9 inches. That's larger than the display on the original iPhone (3.5-inch) and close to the 4-inch display on the iPhone 5.









Of course, size won't matter if Samsung doesn't make the Cover screen more useful by allowing it to handle the same features as the Quick View screen on the Razr+. Making the external display larger on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 should help those who still find the 6.2-inch 23.1:9 display to be too narrow and too tall to be used comfortably.









Samsung does have a habit of going through two generations before making changes to its foldables but if Young is right, we could see some big changes coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 next year.