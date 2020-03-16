Apple Coronavirus

Apple's Tim Cook and Eddy Cue may have been exposed to coronavirus

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 16, 2020, 9:58 AM
Apple's Tim Cook and Eddy Cue may have been exposed to coronavirus
The coronavirus pandemic has so far infected over 150,000 people across the globe and forced Italy and Spain into lockdown. Several politicians and CEOs are among the infected people and now it looks as though two key people at Apple may have been exposed to the virus.

As reported by Variety recently, Universal Music CEO Lucian Grainge has now tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). The news comes just weeks after hosting a 60th birthday party for himself which was attended by Apple CEO Tim Cook and Senior Vice President of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue.

Symptoms of COVID-19 typically take anywhere from 2 to 14 days to appear after the initial exposure, although in some cases it can be even longer. The party for Grainge was held 16 days ago, meaning both Cook and Cue could still be at risk even if they don’t yet have symptoms.

Unfortunately, it is not yet known if either Cook or Cue have been tested for coronavirus. An Apple representative declined to comment when contacted by Variety.

Apple has announced several measures in recent days in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All retail stores outside of China have been closed in an attempt to slow the spread, for example.

The company has also donated $15 million to coronavirus response and pledge to match employee donations 2:1. Speaking of employees, all workers will continue receiving their full wage regardless of whether they can work or not. 
 
Apple also announced last week that WWDC 2020 would be moving to an online-only format.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
Did Samsung decide that the iPhone 11 is not even worth competing with?
Did Samsung decide that the iPhone 11 is not even worth competing with?
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless