Apple's Tim Cook and Eddy Cue may have been exposed to coronavirus
As reported by Variety recently, Universal Music CEO Lucian Grainge has now tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). The news comes just weeks after hosting a 60th birthday party for himself which was attended by Apple CEO Tim Cook and Senior Vice President of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue.
Symptoms of COVID-19 typically take anywhere from 2 to 14 days to appear after the initial exposure, although in some cases it can be even longer. The party for Grainge was held 16 days ago, meaning both Cook and Cue could still be at risk even if they don’t yet have symptoms.
Unfortunately, it is not yet known if either Cook or Cue have been tested for coronavirus. An Apple representative declined to comment when contacted by Variety.
The company has also donated $15 million to coronavirus response and pledge to match employee donations 2:1. Speaking of employees, all workers will continue receiving their full wage regardless of whether they can work or not.
Apple also announced last week that WWDC 2020 would be moving to an online-only format.