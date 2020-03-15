Bill Gates predicted the coronavirus pandemic, but nobody listened





It's human nature in times of crisis to turn to such figures. Apple's iconic leader Steve Jobs has been an example of excellence for many. Elon Musk is another name that we often look when we need a peek into the future.





But in these troubled times of the coronavirus pandemic, someone else has emerged as the prophet we failed to listen to. Microsoft founder Bill Gates, one of the richest people on Earth, has just recently abandoned his active role at the software company to devote more time to his philanthropic Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that tackles the biggest humanitarian problems our planet faces.





And did you know that nearly 5 years ago Bill Gates predicted something that looks almost exactly like the current coronavirus pandemic

In a TED talk watched more than 5 million times at the time of this writing (we bet it would get multiple times more in just a few days now), Bill Gates explained way back in 2015 why we should be more afraid of a virus than of a nuclear war in our modern times.

Of course, it would be foolish to think that Bill Gates himself was the very first person to predict this. That honor goes to many scientist, epidemiologists and other people in the medical field that have been warning us about the dangers from the microscopic world of viruses for a long time. But Bill Gates is without a doubt the loudest voice in the tech community that heeded the warnings that nobody listened to.

If you have a few minutes to spare, listen to the Bill Gates TED talk about the next outbreak below and you might get the chills just like we did:



This is far from the only instance when Gates warned of the impending crisis, and you can find a bunch more on YouTube. We enjoyed this Bill Gates interview with VOX as well.



It is times like these that you fully appreciate the importance of the work done by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and hope that the world governments will use this crisis to improve the medical system in a radical way.

We people often tend to be mesmerized by the individual, the leader, the hero.