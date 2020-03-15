Coronavirus

Bill Gates predicted the coronavirus pandemic, but nobody listened

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Mar 15, 2020, 2:05 PM
Bill Gates predicted the coronavirus pandemic, but nobody listened
We people often tend to be mesmerized by the individual, the leader, the hero.

It's human nature in times of crisis to turn to such figures. Apple's iconic leader Steve Jobs has been an example of excellence for many. Elon Musk is another name that we often look when we need a peek into the future.

But in these troubled times of the coronavirus pandemic, someone else has emerged as the prophet we failed to listen to. Microsoft founder Bill Gates, one of the richest people on Earth, has just recently abandoned his active role at the software company to devote more time to his philanthropic Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that tackles the biggest humanitarian problems our planet faces.

Bill Gates predicted the coronavirus outbreak 5 years ago, but nobody listened


And did you know that nearly 5 years ago Bill Gates predicted something that looks almost exactly like the current coronavirus pandemic?

In a TED talk watched more than 5 million times at the time of this writing (we bet it would get multiple times more in just a few days now), Bill Gates explained way back in 2015 why we should be more afraid of a virus than of a nuclear war in our modern times.

Of course, it would be foolish to think that Bill Gates himself was the very first person to predict this. That honor goes to many scientist, epidemiologists and other people in the medical field that have been warning us about the dangers from the microscopic world of viruses for a long time. But Bill Gates is without a doubt the loudest voice in the tech community that heeded the warnings that nobody listened to.

If you have a few minutes to spare, listen to the Bill Gates TED talk about the next outbreak below and you might get the chills just like we did:


This is far from the only instance when Gates warned of the impending crisis, and you can find a bunch more on YouTube. We enjoyed this Bill Gates interview with VOX as well.


It is times like these that you fully appreciate the importance of the work done by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and hope that the world governments will use this crisis to improve the medical system in a radical way.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
Did Samsung decide that the iPhone 11 is not even worth competing with?
Did Samsung decide that the iPhone 11 is not even worth competing with?
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless