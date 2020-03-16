iOS Android Games Coronavirus

Pokemon GO adjusts gameplay experiences to combat coronavirus spreading

Pokemon GO's main gameplay mechanic involves going out and exploring the environment for little monsters. Since many countries with many Pokemon GO players have declared a state of emergency, going out to hunt for Pokemon is not something that you can or should do.

As such, Niantic announced some changes it plans to implement in its game in the coming days. The first adjustments have already been launched and are meant to allow fans to play the game indoors.

The safety of our global player community is our top priority. COVID-19 is challenging us and the world to adjust. We’re putting our focus on expanding features and experiences in our games that can be enjoyed in an individual setting and that also encourages exploration!

First off, the Abra Community Day has been postponed. Also, the following changes to the game have been introduced and are effective starting today until further notice:

  • A one-time purchase bundle of 30 Incense for 1 PokéCoin. Incense will also last for one hour.
  • 1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during this time period
  • PokéStops will now drop Gifts more frequently
  • Pokémon habitats will increase and more Pokémon will be appearing in the wild

Similar changes will be made to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, another game handled by Niantic, which had some of its events canceled due to coronavirus outbreak.

