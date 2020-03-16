BT CEO tests positive for coronavirus; Vodafone, Three, and O2 CEOs forced into self-isolation
The news comes just days after the chief executive officer met with several industry partners at a gathering organized by the UK government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).
In a statement, Philip Jansen said: "Having felt slightly unwell I decided as a precaution to be tested. As soon as the test results were known I isolated myself at home. I've met several industry partners this week so felt it was the responsible thing to do to alert them to this fact as soon as I could."
BT says there will be “no disruption to business” despite the worrying diagnosis. Jansen’s symptoms are “relatively mild” at the moment and he plans to continue working with this team remotely.
The company has also announced plans to do a “full deep clean of relevant parts” of the group’s headquarters in London. Any employees that may have come in contact with Jansen are advised to stay at home.
As a direct result of the positive diagnosis, O2 UK CEO Mark Evans, Three UK CEO Dave Dyson, and Vodafone UK CEO Nick Jeffrey, who were all at the aforementioned gathering, have confirmed they have gone into self-isolation.