BT CEO tests positive for coronavirus; Vodafone, Three, and O2 CEOs forced into self-isolation



As a direct result of the positive diagnosis, O2 UK CEO Mark Evans, Three UK CEO Dave Dyson, and Vodafone UK CEO Nick Jeffrey, who were all at the aforementioned gathering, have confirmed they have gone into self-isolation.

The company has also announced plans to do a “full deep clean of relevant parts” of the group’s headquarters in London. Any employees that may have come in contact with Jansen are advised to stay at home.