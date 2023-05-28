Apple to make changes to iPhone 16 Pro to compete better with Samsung, report says

Bloomberg's esteemed journalist Mark Gurman Apple takes a cautious approach when it comes to transitioning to new components and likes to squeeze out every last ounce of performance from existing hardware before embracing new technologies. The screen sizes of its high-end phones haven't changed since 2020's iPhone 12. Next year is when we can expect to see bigger displays on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max esteemed journalist Mark Gurman explains why the company has decided to increase the screen size.





Gurman has corroborated an earlier report that said that next year's Pro and Pro Max models will be slightly bigger than the existing variants, the iPhone 14 Pro, which has a 6.1 inches screen, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which sports a 6.7 inches display.





Gurman hasn't mentioned the exact specs and only revealed that the size will increase by 'a couple tenths of an inch diagonally,' but trusted analyst Ross Young said a few days back that the iPhone 16 Pro would have a 6.2x inches screen and the Pro Max would feature a 6.8x inches screen. He also said that the aspect ratio would increase slightly.

iPhones need to catch up to Galaxy





When asked by a reader about the reason behind the size increase, Gurman replied that it would bring them closer to Samsung's premium conventional phones, likely referring to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which rocks a 6.8 inches screen, and the Galaxy S23 Plus, which comes with a 6.6 inches panel.





And it's not just about matching the specs of Samsung's best phones . The current models don't have enough room for better components.





Just recently, a rumor said that Apple would be making changes to the iPhone 15 Pro Max's camera layout to accommodate the new periscope lens. But no amount of moving around components will create space for the new telephoto lens in the iPhone 15 Pro.





Aside from the cameras, bigger phones would also allow for bigger batteries.





Although the iPhone 14 series is doing better than the iPhone 13 family, it wasn't exactly a groundbreaking update and per one report, consumers think it was the most disappointing model since the iPhone 5





At the same time, an increasing number of Android users are switching to the iPhone , so Apple has an opportunity here to get more people to switch by offering features that make the best Android phones exciting.



